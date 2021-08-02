Breaking down the seniors for 2021

With Fall Camp starting this week, it’s fitting to recognize the Senior Class just before the 2021 Arizona Football season.

A class that, in my opinion, has eight position group starters and special team playmakers, every senior should be able to stand up and lead Arizona Football by 2021.

Starting in 2021, the Seniors will have to play a key role in being leaders on and off the field, especially if the Wildcats are going to put a winless 2020 in the rearview mirror.

With the additional year that the NCAA will be able to qualify for due to Covid, keep in mind that these young men are also a year older in adulthood as it also covers life off the field.

With the season just around the corner, here’s the list of seniors who could play a bigger role in Arizona Football next season:

1) Anthony Pandy

Residence: Carson, CA

Inside Linebacker

6-foot-1, 225

Games played (as a wildcat): 39

Pandy should come forward as the vocal leader and be the defense force for Don Brown. And in the shortened Covid season, Pandy was one of the few bright spots for the Wildcats.

He started all five games and made eight tackles, including a tackle for loss (TFL) against USC, nine tackles against UCLA, and later had two interceptions against Colorado, finishing the year tied with 30 total tackles. In 2019, he finished third on the team with 66 total tackles, starting in eight games.

2) Lucas Havrisik

Location: Riverside, CA

kicker

6-foot-2, 188

Games played (as a wildcat): 42

Last week, Havrisik was named to the Pac-12 preseason all-conference team. I’m looking for Jedd Fisch to lean on his experienced Senior kicker in those 4th down and medium to long situations, 50-55 yards out, and take a chance on one of his most solid Wildcats to add 3 points.

Havrisik’s stats, numbers and performance heading into the 2021 season

In 2017, Lucas tied the all-time school record by scoring a 57-meter field goal against Washington State.

In 2018, he finished 2nd in the PAC-12 and finished 9th in the country with 81 percent Touchbacks on his kick-offs.

Nominated multiple times as PAC-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

His career average long field goal is 54 yards.

Has a total of 145 points in his career.

Has a 70 percent connectivity rate for career goals.

Has a 93 percent connectivity rate for extra points.

Based on his season performance in 2020, he was ranked number 16 in the country with a field goal percentage of 0.857.

3) Bryce Wolma

Residence: Saline, MI

Tight ending

6-foot-4, 234

Games played (as a wildcat): 41

Wolma caught balls and scored touchdowns as a prolific TE under Rodriguez’s offense, but wasn’t used much except as a decoy or blocking Kevin Sumlin’s attack.

In 2021, Wolma looks set to play a bigger role, catching balls, gaining yards and hopefully scoring plenty of touchdowns under Jedd Fisch and Brennan Carroll’s game plans.

Wolma, a former team captain, will continue to lead the Wildcats, and I expect he will be much more involved, including scoring touchdowns in 2021. Regardless of the playing time in recent seasons, this is a man who is confident, positive and ready. to go.

4) Trevon Mason

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Defense Line

6-foot-5, 318

Games played (as a wildcat): 17

Started 3 out of 5 games in 2020, in 2019 he started 11 out of 12 games. He finished 6th on the team in tackles in 2020, even posting a career-high nine tackles against UCLA, including one tackle for loss.

Mason transferred to Arizona after playing junior college ball for two years at Navarro Community College, where he was considered one of the nation’s 12 best lines of defense.

5) Tavian Cunningham

Place of residence: Vacaville, CA

Wide receiver

5-foot-10, 175

Games played (as a wildcat): 16

Cunningham is the fastest man on the team, followed by Berryhill and Joiner. He had his best game of 2020 in the opener against USC, with five catches for 110 yards, with a 75 yards long reception that went for a touchdown.

Cunningham saw the time in 2020 as a kick-returner, with a long kick-off return of 28 yards against UCLA. There are several candidates to take on kick-off return duties in ’21 and that will come out in the camp.

Although Tayvian is smaller in stature, he should be a top three pick in the receiving corps. He has the ability to escape to the house and he has great cutting abilities, being able to turn on the jets with his speed.

6) Thomas Reid III

Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia

Wide receiver

6-foot-2, 211

Games played (as a wildcat): 37

This is a guy who I think will get even more playing time in ’21. He has more than proven himself in special teams and as a key player as a receiver. He has long arms, a great ability to stretch for a ball that is a little out of reach, and has good speed and the heart of a lion.

Remember, he was named All Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2018. Fisch and Carroll should easily find a place for him to be more active in the Offensive Scheme, and to me, he’s the kind of player that can be used for trick razzle-dazzle-style play. I’d even put him in the mix to return kick-offs or punts.

Defensive Coordinator Don Brown even mentioned him by name as a spring camp standout. Reid III grew up in a military household, and I can tell you that already, that alone makes him flexible to situations. His father is a retired US Army soldier and I know Thomas is proud of that. You’ll hear his name called in ’21 and maybe as TR3.

7) JB Brown

Location: Long Beach, CA

Defense Line

6-foot-3, 282

Games played (as a wildcat): 28

Brown has opted out of the shortened 2020 season, but in 2019 Brown was a key part of the defense. With five tackles for losses and three sacks while playing in twelve games with six starts, he was active in the action he saw.

Brown has good spin moves and I’m sure those spins are even faster now. Brown and Defensive Line coach Ricky Hunley hooked up shortly after Hunley was named the new Defensive Line Coach and based on Brown’s social media posts, it was clear that the coach and player were quickly on the same page.

JB posted videos of himself on Twitter doing sprints and it’s clear he was training during his opt-out year while still keeping up with Arizona Football. I’m looking for Brown as a big impact player and I expect him to come back faster and stronger than we last saw him in 2019.

8) Josh McCauley

Place of residence: Mesa, AZ

Attacking Line – Middle

6-foot-4, 295

Games played (as a wild cat): 30

One thing you never have to worry about with McCauley is that he will always show up with a good attitude. He’s smart, positive, and he’s the sergeant along the assault line. A leader who controls the attack line and takes the lead like all good centers do, he keeps the O-line in order and motivated.

In 2021 he will be a Remington Trophy Award Watch List recipient, and I hope his leadership will be shown in 2021 not just for the O-Line, but for the entire team. McCauley is without a doubt a role model and role model for guys like Freshman up and comer JT Hand.

9) Aaron Blackwell, Graduate Student

Place of residence: Peoria, AZ

Defense Line

6-foot-3 298

Games played (as a wildcat): 5

Blackwell has a unique and interesting story. I can imagine he is the oldest player on the team. Aaron came to Arizona via New Mexico as a transfer, and in 2018 he was recognized as a junior year as an All-Mountain West Conference Honorable Mention.

Most impressive were his 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. In 2020 with the Wildcats, he only had two tackles for loss, but he is another man who knows the importance of spin and power on the D-Line.

He saw limited time in New Mexico in 2019 due to injury, but before playing in New Mexico back to 2015, Blackwell had a brief stint on the Weber State football roster and played a season at Mesa Community College.

Blackwell’s total years of experience must certainly be recognized by Brown and Hunley. He can be a role model for players not only because his experiences relate to football, but also to life. He was named as part of the All-Mountain West Conference Academic teams in 2017 and 2018, and he grew up watching Territorial Cups. He has stated that he enjoyed watching Scooby Wright play and he knows the importance of the rivalry.

10) Jacob Meeker Hackett

Residence: Tucson, AZ

Punter / Wide Receiver

6 feet even, 212

Games played (as a wildcat): 4

He saw time on special teams in four games in 2020, and Meeker-Hackett came to the U of A via a transfer from Pima Community College and Texas State in 2016 and 2017. He was an outstanding kicker and punter at Cienega High School, and he will surely battle hard with Kyle Ostendorp in the fall camp for the starting punt position.

11) Connor Hutchings

Place of residence: Phoenix, AZ

Tight ending

6-foot4, 233

He did not appear in 2020 and got a red shirt in 2019. With an expected increase in use of the Tight End position, Hutchings could potentially see game time in 2021. However, competition in this position is suddenly a factor under the Fisch/Carroll plan, and it will be tough for the No. 2 position behind Wolma , with the likes of Stacey Marshall, Roberto Miranda and Zach Williams all competing alongside Hutchings.

Anyway, we can’t wait for the 2021 season to start, and as always, Bear Down Arizona and GO Cats!