International tennis tournament Tie Break Tens is coming to Dubai





Each. Point. counts. Tie Break Tens, the fast-paced, short-term tennis tournament pitting some of the industry’s biggest names against each other. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, eight players will compete against each other in a knockout format with a winner-takes-all prize of Dhs500,000. Only one of the confirmed players has been announced so far: French professional tennis player Gaël Monfils. The remaining seven entrants will be announced ahead of the tournament event to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 22, 2021. Tie Break Tens (TB10) has historically been held in major venues around the world including London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, New York City; with major tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Elina Svitolina and Rafael Nadal. Unlike conventional tennis, Tie Break Tens matches consist solely of tiebreaks – no games, no sets, only ten-point thrilling breakers in which every point counts. This is tennis, but not as you know it. “We truly believe that Tie Break Tens is paving the way for the future of tennis, and whether you are an avid tennis fan, a young tennis player or simply looking for an entertaining evening watching the highest quality sport, giving TB10s events fans of the sport at all levels,” said Jimmy Poon, Tournament Director for TB10 Dubai. Tickets will go on sale later this month and will be allocated according to the latest government regulations. All attendees must show proof of vaccination to enter the arena. Keep an eye on WhatsOn.ae for more details as they become available. Tie Break Tens, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, October 22. tiebreaktensdubai.com Image: Facebook

