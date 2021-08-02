Wade confirmed as Australian skipper in Finch .’s absence

In case you don’t know me: Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade has vowed to mentor Australia’s inexperienced batters after being confirmed as captain for the five-game T20 International series against Bangladesh.

Aaron Finch left the Aussies’ bio-safe bubble for their tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, flew home from Barbados last month and will undergo minor surgery on his injured right knee in a bid to be fit for the T20 World Cup later. this year.

With permanent vice-captain Pat Cummins among a host of senior players absent from the whiteball campaigns, Alex Carey took over from Finch in the recent one-day internationals against the Windies.

But Wade will lead Australia in what could be the team’s last T20 matches before the World Cup.

The 33-year-old, who took over from Carey last year as the T20 squad’s first-choice, became the eleventh man to lead the Aussies in the format when Finch missed a solitary game at home to India last summer while playing Cummins. equipped.

Carey could still play as a specialist batter against Bangladesh, as he did in their recent T20 series defeat to the Windies in St Lucia, but will likely be ousted again when David Warner and Glenn Maxwell return, unless he can dominate the spinners of the home team on spinning fields in Dhaka.

Wade has had many captaincy positions at the domestic level with Victoria, Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes.

He said the big difference that he does the work in green and gold is the fact that he has the gloves on.

“I am clearly a wicketkeeper, so the distance between the bowler and myself is a lot bigger and that means there is a lot more responsibility with the individual,” Wade told reporters from Dhaka.

“When you come in and take it over from someone, it’s about giving those guys the opportunity to really take ownership of their game and at the top of the goal, they have to perform.”

With Finch joining T20 regulars Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Warner and Maxwell in missing out on the tour, Wade sees his main role as helping one of the more inexperienced batting formations Australia has played in recent times.

Ben McDermott was able to resume his spot in the T20 side after recovering from an ankle injury.

Rookie fast bowler Nathan Ellis is about to make his international debut after Riley Meredith was ruled out due to a side injury, but Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc bring a significant amount of knowledge to the ball.

“Where my leadership might come in handy is with our battle group,” Wade said. “We probably have a younger batting group than we’ve had on these tours, not a lot of international experience among all of our batters.

“The bowling settles itself with guys like Zampa, Starc and Hazelwood – they’ve all played a lot of cricket together and they can take care of themselves.”

Windies ODIs | Wade leads Australia home for clinch series

Wade embarked on the Caribbean tour last month expecting to bat in top order but now looks set to stay in the center where he could be needed at the World Cup when Australia’s leading hitters return.

However, he added that his batting position for that event is not set in stone, even raising the possibility of Mitch Marsh being promoted to open against Bangladesh after a breakout series at No. 3 against the Windies.

“It’s a different challenge,” Wade, an opener for the Hurricanes in the BBL, said of batting in the order. “Luckily I’ve played a lot of middle ground for Australia, especially in one-day cricket.

“Now it’s about getting more work in – I haven’t done it in three years (bat in the middle) and it certainly has its challenges compared to opening the battle.

“But it’s a good chance to do it every now and then once the World Cup is round, depending on how we go, whether that means going back to the top or staying in the middle rank, we’re not 100 percent secure.

“The way Mitch came out and played at number 3, that’s another option for us at the top of the order. He could also open if needed.

“We’re probably just going through a few different scenarios of where guys could fit in for the World Cup. The next five games I’ll be a little less and we’ll see how it goes.”

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (c) , Adam Zampa. Traveling Reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain

(all matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: August 3, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Second T20: August 4, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Third T20: August 6, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Fourth T20: Aug 7, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fifth T20: August 9, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)