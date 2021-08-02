Tennis DFS Picks: Top DraftKings to play for 2021 Citi Open





After a very quiet week for tennis DFS with very few professional events at the Olympics, the pace has picked up. DraftKings has 12 games on today’s slate from both men’s and women’s in Washington and San Jose. With the US Open less than a month away, players are migrating to hard courts to prepare for the final Slam of 2021. Also in an exciting twist, we’re getting a slate starting at noon CST, so watching news and the watching matches becomes much easier. Let’s make some picks for our fantasy tennis lineups for August 2, 2021. Dominate your concept this year with news and picks from Awesemo’s new Fantasy Football YouTube channel Top Open DraftKings Tennis DFS Picks To help make one of the many tough decisions, I will be using Awesemos leading tennis DFS projections, which also include match data regression and outcome probabilities. Kevin Anderson ($7,500) Opponent: Jenson Brooksby Odds: -122 (SugarHouse) In a rematch of the Newport Final from a few weeks ago, we get Kevin Anderson take Jenson Brooksby. In that match, Anderson sent Brooksby in straight sets while hitting 16 aces. I would expect much of the same from the South African native here with his fast 12.8 aces per game and 349 wins on the hard courts. Brooksby has never played a main draw on this surface, so results are hard to project. In his career on the lower tours, he played a safe style with only 3.3% aces. The speed and bounce can definitely be a factor here with the power Anderson carries. Anderson’s floor is always great for cash games in tennis DFS because of the great serve play and if he can beat the young American again he will be a must in the GPP winning lineup. Don’t miss our FREE Fantasy Football content Want to know the latest Fantasy Football news, rankings, concept strategy and picks? The Awesemo team of Fantasy Football experts has three all-new opportunities to get all of our fantasy football content for the 2021 season. Subscribe to our Awesemo Fantasy Football YouTube Channel, follow the Awesemo Fantasy Football Twitter account @AwesemoFantasy and Facebook page @AwesemoFantasyFootball for all of our current fantasy football mock concepts, rankings, draft strategy, sleepers and busts, player profile videos and more for the 2021 Fantasy Football season. Find all of our content on our Awesemo Fantasy Football page. Jack Sock ($8,100) Opponent: Yoshi Nishioka Odds: -148 (SugarHouse) The price shocks me a bit more than the odds here for American Jack Sock compete against Yoshi Nishioka. Like the two above, these two met at Newport, with Sock cruising in straight sets and winning nearly 90% of the first serve. Nishioka really struggled on the hard surface this year by going 0-6 (WL) while also winning just 3 sets in those 6 matches. Sock is not the most typical American hard court player, but still has a superior win rate and ace percentage compared to the Japanese. Another big factor in this match could be Nishioka’s journey in recent weeks with Wimbledon, then Newport, then the Olympics and now back to the US. Sock has had success here by reaching quarters or better and looks very likely to continue. Tennis DFS Disturbed Choices Petra Martic, Daniel Elahi Galan, Ana Konjuh, Sam Querrey, Coco Vandeweghe Looking for more content for Tennis DFS picks? We have tons of articles, data and more on the Awesemo Tennis DFS homepage. Thanks for reading to the end of this article! If you appreciate this free content and if you want to see more of it every day, you can help us by sharing this article on social media!

