Hockey: Indian women beat Australia 1-0 to reach first semifinal Olympics





The Indian women’s hockey team made history when it punched way above its weight to produce a defensive masterclass to defeat the world’s No. 2 Australia and storm into the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The triumph at Oi Hockey Stadium here spelled euphoria for all the Indians back home as the girls continued their fairytale run and joined the men’s team in the final four stages. The women will face Argentina on Wednesday, which defeated Germany 3-0. The Aussies table toppers in Group A gave India an early warning when Ambrosia Malone hit the post in the second minute. The Indian defenses recovered from the initial blow and grew in confidence as Gurjit Kaur and Monika held off the opposition’s attack. Savita Punia enjoyed a fantastic outing in goal, making nine campaign-extending saves. Tokyo 2020, women’s hockey highlights QF: India beats Australia 1-0 to reach semi-finals Rani Rampal, the team’s skipper, came close to a lead in the ninth minute when she parried Vandana Katariyas’ pass, but was denied by the post. The first penalty corner of the game came in the 20th minute when Nisha was penalized for pushing Ambrosia. The defense was up to the task, blocking three attempts and India taking the lead two minutes later. Gurjit Kaur, who had failed to convert her last nine penalty corner attempts, rose to the occasion when it mattered, and her fierce drag went between a defender’s legs and took a touch of another stick before falling. nestled into the bottom of the target. Gurjit looked up and raised her fist to celebrate, the pressure was finally off and her side had drawn the first blood. Salima Tete made a sparkling run shortly afterwards, leaping past two defenders, but failed to keep her effort on target. The momentum had slowly shifted in India’s favor and Australia struggled to get hold of the ball. When Australia did have the ball, it didn’t deliver anything special. It had three consecutive penalty corners from the 33rd minute, but tried a few too many variations and let the chances slip. When the Aussies fired a shot on target, Savita blocked their way. Australia was almost out of moves. This phase of the game in the 40th minute summed up her attack. Brooke Peris made a long heaving run up to the circle and had a teammate to her left, but a lack of communication and coordination saw her pass sail out of play. The Aussies were frustrated and exhausted, and it was time for India to close out the game. Australia, the three-time Olympic champion, fought tooth and nail in the last quarter. It won a penalty corner in the 51st minute which was saved by Savita and Monika made a goal line blockage the following minute as India absorbed the pressure. Tensions in the camp mounted as Australia won two more penalty corners in the 56th and 57th minutes, but Savita used her shoe to save the first and sprawled out on the grass to save the second. The girls entered the medal round for the first time since finishing fourth in 1980, which was played in a round-robin format. Coach Sjoerd Marjne had previously said his wing defense needed to come in and they did it in style, keeping a clean sheet against the Aussies who had scored 13 goals in the group stage. For centuries it was a victory, a victory for posterity and a victory for the sport in the country.

