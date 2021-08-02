Nations top prospect, QB Quinn Ewers, to reclassify, enroll at Ohio State





It is official. The nation’s No. 1 high school prospect in the Class of 2022 will reclassify and skip its senior year. Southlake Carroll (Texas) quarterback Quinn Ewers has chosen to enroll at Ohio State in time for the 2021 season. Ewers told Yahoo.com last week he was leaning towards that decision, which would also allow him to immediately benefit from his name, image and likeness. In the past few weeks, after Texas OWL informed me that I would be prohibited from profiting from my name, image and likeness, I have taken some time to think about what awaits me, both in the short and in the long run, Ewers wrote in a social media post. It’s a shame I found myself in this situation as my preference would have been to finish my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with my teammates and friends where I’ve been off the pitch for the past three years. However, after discussions with my family and those I know who have my best interests at heart, I’ve decided it’s time for me to enroll at Ohio State and begin my career as a Buckeye. While college athletes are now allowed to take advantage of NIL, most states, including Texas and Alabama, do not allow high school athletes to do the same and still remain eligible. Bucknuts.com reported that Ewers is already in the state of Ohio. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound prospect threw for more than 6,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in two years at Southlake Carroll. Some Alabama coaches have already expressed concerns about NIL and how it could ultimately affect the game in high school. Apparently that has already started. I’m afraid it’s going to bleed in high school, said Steve Normand, head football coach at Class 7A Baker High in Mobile. If they do it in college, how soon are they going to do it in high school? How fast does it take for people to start taking notice of these high school big names getting all the fame? Look on Twitter. Why can’t they go out and stand in front of Publix with a King Cake or have a chicken sandwich named after them? It scares me a little. I think we’re entering uncharted waters that may contain sharks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/highschoolsports/2021/08/nations-top-prospect-qb-quinn-ewers-to-reclassify-enroll-at-ohio-state.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos