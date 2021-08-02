Doesn’t want to get between cricket and politics Monty Panesar withdraws from KPL after alleged BCCI threats

Connect with us

In the future, Panesar is looking forward to building his sports media career in India.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Monty Panesar. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC)

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has withdrawn from Kashmir’s upcoming Premier League, citing his career in sports media and his desire to work in India. Panesar’s decision came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allegedly threatened foreign players for participating in the KPL, which was set to begin in Muzaffarabad on August 6.

While aware of the consequences he would face, Panesar said he did not want to get involved in the political unrest between India and Pakistan.

“I got the chance to play in the ‘KPL’ and I thought I could play again. However, I was told that the BCCI says that players who will play in the ‘Kashmir Premier League’ may face consequences. Since I am just starting my career in sports media, I want to work in India.

We want to work in India: Monty Panesar

“That’s why I thought it would be better not to play in the Kashmir Premier League. I don’t want to get between cricket and politics,” Panesar told Republic World.

In the future, Panesar looks forward to practicing his trade in India. The veteran also stated that it is a player’s decision whether or not to participate in the KPL.

“Every player will try to seize the opportunity to play again. But I hope that if we don’t play in the league, India will give us opportunities to work. We want to work in India. We want to comment and coach in India,” he added.

Earlier, Herschelle Gibbs, the former South African cricketer, lashed out at the BCCI for their threatening reports about the participation of foreign players in the KPL. He called the whole saga ridiculous and criticized the Indian administration for comparing its political equal to Pakistan.

Later, Rashid Latif, a former Pakistani cricketer, tweeted the same. A number of foreign players, including Gibbs, Panesar and Tillakaratne Dilshan from Sri Lanka, were recruited to the tournament.

The matches will take place at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium with a decent capacity of 18,000 spectators. The will of Shahid Afridic, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik and others will lead their respective teams in the tournament.

