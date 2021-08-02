2021 Jacksonville High School Soccer Practice Begins Monday





According to the schedule, Middleburg Football won its most recent official game on Halloween 2019. But for Middleburg’s new head coach, Ryan Wolfe, and for his team, the start of the new high school season will be Monday as always expected. “We’re building a tough football team with a tough nose, and we’re hungry, the school is hungry, the community is hungry,” Wolfe said. “There’s a lot of talk about Middleburg football this year, and that’s a good thing.” Whether they finished 14-0 or 0-10 last year, after a far from normal 2020, autumn football training is finally on its way back. Teams from the Florida High School Athletic Association will open a much-anticipated fall training session on the high school’s roster Monday. It is a new beginning for everyone. “We’re a younger team this year, so it’s great to have the time to educate and develop them, to have the time to get stronger,” said Westside coach Rodney DuBose. “I think you will see much better football” [in 2021. “Teams will be teams more than last year.” In addition to football, other fall sports ranging from volleyball to golf also get the chance to open their preseason. Counting down:Bold City Showcase ready for August high school football tripleheader Lining them up:FHSAA rolls out new high school football classifications for Northeast Florida This year, they’re ready to go full speed ahead on schedule. In 2020, schools endured a long, confusing summer, watching theseason’s status revolve in a frustrating and perplexing state oflimbo. After countless hours of meetings, proposed delays and a near-false start in July, the FHSAA ultimately decided to push back the 2020 preseason’s start to Aug. 24 with a radically modified schedule and playoff format, although even under those conditions, most schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties were left outside the playoff structure. In 2021, though, the FHSAA is returning to its 2019 format for the football postseason. * In Class 5A through Class 8A, the district champion will automatically qualify for the playoffs, and four berths per region per class will be allocated based on the FHSAA’s RPI system. * In Class 2A through 4A, the RPI will determine all playoff berths for each region. * The safety net of playoff berths for every participating team, a one-year approach to compensate for the uncertainty of the pandemic, is also gone. And while the schedule looks normal from a distance, COVID-19 is far from gone a Florida-record 21,683 cases reported Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control is evidence of that and with the viruscomes the potential for a host of complications. The St. Johns County School District has already announced that athletic venues will be restricted to 75 percent capacity at least in the season’s early stages. Clay County plans to permit full capacity, but like several other counties, they’re encouraging face coverings and social distancing.Several other Florida counties are still evaluating their game-day plans for the fall. With the benefit of afull-length preseason, coaches will have more time to install their systems, as players get more time to master the playbook and get into prime football condition. “We had a lot of young kids on offense last year, and we’ve gotten a lot of them back for this year,” said West Nassau coach Rickey Armstrong. “We’re looking to keep sustaining and keep getting better on offense.” That’s a particular benefit for newly-hired coaches across the First Coast there are nearly a dozen in 2021, ranging from Ciatrick Fason at Fletcher in the east to the dual-coaching combination of Roy Harden and Ken Snider at Fort White in the southwest. On the field, all eyes will be focused on a host of storylines. * New classifications: The FHSAA drew up a new set of districts for one year only, including the move of Class 3A champion Trinity Christian into Class 2A and the shift of growing St. Johns County schools Creekside (8A) and Ponte Vedra (7A) into larger classifications. * A new program: The Hawks of newly-opened Tocoi Creek, in southwestern St. Johns County, take to the field this month under veteran college assistant coach Mike Kolakowski. * Old faces in new places: The transfer carousel has picked up momentum over the summer, with four-star athlete Cam Miller’s move from Fernandina Beach to Trinity Christian among several prominent moves. And there’s always the chance for a surprise. This year, Wolfe is hoping that surprise comes from Middleburg. A longtime assistant at multiple programs in Clay County, most recently at Fleming Island, he’s eyeing the chance to launch a turnaround for a Broncos program that’s tallied just one winning season in the past quarter-century. The positive signs are there on the line, behind center, some more promising areas. But 7-on-7 and conditioning drills can only reveal so much. To take the next step, it’s time to play football. “[The start of practice] will be a bit more structured compared to summer,” Wolfe said. “You blow the horn and you get to work.”

