Ex-Michigan hockey players cash in during NHL free agency

NHL teams issued this off-season free agency, and several former University of Michigan players have made money.

After the free players brand opened Wednesday, NHL clubs signed 163 players to contracts worth $785 million, according to Capfriendly.com. On the second day, they spent another $133 million.

Zach Hyman, a 29-year-old forward who spent the first six years of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, signed the largest free-agent deal under ex-Wolverines, signing a $38.5 million seven-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Hyman, a 2010 fifth round winner, scored just 13 goals in 114 games in his first three seasons at Ann Arbor, before starting a breakthrough season as a senior in 2014-15, when he scored 22 goals and 32 assists in 37 games. .

The offensive numbers of 6-foot-1, 210-pound wingers have also improved since they entered the NHL. He has scored 30 goals in the past two shortened NHL seasons, totaling 36 goals and 70 points in 94 games. The Toronto native has 86 goals and 99 assists in 345 games.

When I went to Michigan, it changed my career, Hyman told the media after the signing. When you are a kid, all you care about is scoring points and trying to get to the next level. Often you will be noticed by your statistics. There aren’t many scouts watching you at lower levels. I always thought you had to have good stats to make it to the NHL. When I went to Michigan, that was kind of what my focus was on. I played my first two years on the fourth line and I really learned how to play on the defensive side of the puck, how to kill a penalty. I remember (former Michigan coach) Red Berenson called me in his office and told me, you’re not going to score goals and score points in the NHL. You’re going to make it to the NHL with this kind of foundation that I’m going to help you build.

Hyman could get the chance to play with star centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

He’s a guy who can play up and down the lineup; play right and left, said Oilers general manager Ken Holland. He had 33 points in 43 games, so he can play with agile players, but he can also play a sharpening game. I think one of his greatest qualities is his competitive and work ethic.

Other notable deals for free agents include striker Luke Glendening, striker Andrew Cogliano, striker Phillip Di Giuseppe, defender Jon Merrill and defender Greg Pateryn.

Glendening, who graduated from Michigan in 2012, signed a $3 million two-year deal with the Dallas Stars after spending the first eight years of his career with the Detroit Red Wings. The 32-year-old center of the checkline has just 126 points in 554 games, but brings strong defense, penalty-killing, shot-blocking and physicality to the lineup.

Cogliano, 34, will spend his 15th NHL season with the San Jose Sharks after signing a $1 million one-year contract. Merrill, 29, joins his fifth NHL team after signing an $850,000 one-year deal with the Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, Di Giuseppe and Pateryn each signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks, respectively.

Pateryn, 32, has played in 280 NHL career games, while Di Giuseppe, 27, has played in 201.

However, the biggest new contract for a former Wolverines wasn’t even a free agent. Zach Werenski signed a $57.5 million seven-year extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets. His $9.583 million salary cap is the third largest of the NHL defenders, behind Erik Karlsson and Drew Doughty.

Werenski, the eighth overall pick in 2015, has one year left on his current $5 million cap hit deal. The 24-year-old is one of the best attacking defenders in the game since entering the NHL in 2016. He has 65 goals and 189 points in 335 career games.

Werenski isn’t the only Michigan defender likely to sign a monster deal this off-season. Quinn Hughes is a restricted free agent with the Vancouver Canucks and is in line for a big payday.

The seventh overall pick in 2018 finished second in the 2019-20 rookie of the year voting after registering 53 points in 68 games and followed last year with a season of 41 points in 56 games.