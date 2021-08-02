Mitch Gross Quits Iowa City West Boys Tennis Coach After 22 Seasons, 8 State Championships

He wants to spend more time with his family, new job as director of West

Mitch Gross kisses the championship trophy for the state team Class 2A championship after Iowa City defeated West Linn-Mar 5-1 at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny in 2017. Gross will retire as Wests coach after 21 seasons. (The Official Gazette)

IOWA CITY It was a decision that Mitch Gross was actually considering for the 2019 season.

The legendary Iowa City West boys’ tennis coach considered calling it a career after that season.

Mitch Gross will focus on his new responsibilities at Iowa City West and his family.

I really planned that (2019) would be my senior year, he said. When the pandemic hit, I didn’t want my senior year to be a year without a season.

So Gross returned for 2020 and led the Trojans to a second-place finish in Class 2A, losing a 5-3 decision to Waukee in the title game.

On Monday, West announced that Gross will step down as head coach after 22 seasons. He had a record of 314-38 in doubles, won eight state titles and finished second five times.

West has appeared in every 2A title game under the direction of Gross since the 2011 season.

In August 2020 he was asked to act as interim director of West and in March of this year he was given the permanent position. Those new responsibilities, combined with his desire to see his daughter Zola compete for the West girls’ team, were the main reasons for his decision to step down.

I was really leaning (towards stepping down in 2019), especially because of my daughter, he said. With the way the boys’ and girls’ seasons overlap, I haven’t seen her play much. Then I became director, and it was just a lot. The reality is that the state tournament and graduation are the same weekend, so it was just about time.

Now I get the chance to see my own children. And at the same time be able to ensure that I give everything I have in my new position.

Even with all the success the Trojans have had on the field during Gross’s tenure, which began in 2001, his best memories were getting to know the guys he coached as people.

What I am most proud of is the great relationships I have with my players, both current and former, he said. A cool story from this year… while my boys were warming up for practice (at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center), my very first No. 1 player, Ben Margolin, walked by with his two young sons he preparing was to hit with.

I had him stop and talk to the team for a few minutes. That just shows the kind of family atmosphere we’ve created here over the years.

Two of Gross’s best players, Jiung Jung and David DiLeo, remembered his ability to adapt to his players.

I think what struck me most about our years together was his emotional intelligence, said Jung, a three-time state singles champion from 2015-17. I felt like he really cared about me and understood my feelings. Having that level of trust between us helped a lot when adversity came both on and off the field.

DiLeo, who won a doubles title and came in second during his West career, said what Gross has accomplished with the West program over the past 20 years is historic.

Coach Gross has shown year after year the ability to maximize the talent of every player on his teams, DiLeo said. What I liked most about being a Trojan was how he practiced a sport that is quite individualized and created a family atmosphere within the program.

Although Gross has finished coaching West in an official capacity, he plans to remain involved as a volunteer assistant coach for the boys’ program and possibly the girls’ program.

I’ll still be there, Gross said, laughing. I will be as involved as the new coach wants me to be.