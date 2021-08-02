Sports
FROM THE BRATTLEBORO REFORMER: Wright to play pro hockey in Sweden
Wright
WEST DUMMERSTON — Cam Wright has blond hair and he goes back to Sweden, where apparently every young man has shiny locks. The 24-year-old who grew up in West Dummerston and will graduate from Stonehill College in 2020 and set the record for most games played as a Skyhawk is now flying onto the ice for Osby IK in HockeyTvaan competition across the Atlantic.
He missed just one game in college due to the flu and earned two points in his first season as a Swedish professional before the season was canceled due to COVID-19 after just one official game. But Wright wasn’t tired of Scandinavia and will return in September to play in the Southern Region of Division II.
“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do after my senior year,” Wright said. “I have a finance degree and a minor in management/information systems, but when the pandemic hit just three days after we won the championship for our division, there were no jobs available.”
Five smaller agencies contacted the record-holder with leadership capabilities to find out if he was interested in playing abroad, and he got in touch with an agent with strong connections in Sweden. Negotiations went smoothly and Wright boarded the plane to play with Amals SK.
“I stood out because I have an American accent,” Wright said. “In one of the preseason games I had three goals and four assists and my linemates did very well, so in the supermarket we were recognized as the American and Canadian line.”
Wright is looking forward to getting to know young children this time as the country opens up. He also changed teams to play with more North Americans as he was the only American during the rookie campaign and believes the southern region in Sweden is more respected than the west. He said his agent told him that Sweden is the most welcoming to expats among overseas leagues.
His new team in Osby is a 90-minute train ride from Stockholm and has a population of 7,157. Wright said sometimes more than 1,000 fans are in attendance when COVID-19 doesn’t affect attendance restrictions, which he is eagerly awaiting.
The forward once played junior hockey for Springfield Jr. Pics in the USPHL Premier and said the lifestyle was very similar to his professional experience as it is always hockey. He holds the all-time record at the Vermont Academy with 159 prep school points.
“It’s really cool to come out of such a small town with little fame and be able to do what I love,” Wright said. “I got on a travel team at age 9 and my dad used to build a backyard ice rink for me when I grew up that I skated on before going to school.”
His parents, Wayne and Beverly, gave their son a sense of dedication and competitiveness as they each once coached elite youth sports teams in Windham County.
“As for the future, I look at it day by day and focus on the here and now,” Wright said. “I want to prepare as best I can to play well and if things go well I hope to play maybe a few more years before doing financial business in Boston or New York City.”
Wright says he will spend his time working at Brattleboro Country Club through early September, staying in shape at Supreme Fitness, and living in his childhood home.
Originally posted: https://www.reformer.com/sports/wright-to-play-pro-hockey-in-sweden/article_33f3fac4-eb4f-11eb-9255-4f223099c1c7.html
