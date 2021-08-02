Chinese netizens moved by friendship of Chinese athlete and Japanese table tennis player who once trained in Chinese table tennis clubs





Liu Shiwen (left) and Ai Fukuhara in 2010 File photo: CFP After Chinese table tennis player Liu Shiwen was forced to leave the Tokyo Olympics due to injuries, Japanese table tennis player Ai Fukuhara, who has trained in clubs in China, encouraged her and sent her best wishes via a music video, which warmed hearts. . of many Chinese internet users. Fukuhara also mentioned how the Chinese table tennis teams have been instrumental in training many foreign players for the global sporting event. Liu announced on Sunday that he would no longer participate in the Olympics due to injuries. The statement garnered the sympathy of Chinese netizens. Fukuhara’s comforting message was posted on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo later Monday. In the music video, the Japanese player said she cannot meet Liu due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but once the pandemic is over, she plans to keep Liu company. “Let’s eat together and compare our heights. I think I’m taller than you. Work on improving your mood first and keep going. I’ll support you forever!” said the athlete in Chinese. The accompanying hashtag was viewed more than 320 million times on Sina Weibo on Monday. “How beautiful is their friendship!” large numbers of Chinese netizens commented. Fukuhara has been friends with Liu since she trained with Liu at the Chinese table tennis club Liaoning. She later transferred to the Guangzhou club. Some internet users took pride in the fact that many brilliant table tennis players around the world were cultivated by Chinese table tennis teams. “It goes without saying that China has made a great contribution to the table tennis world in recent years. Chinese coaches have gone abroad to train many outstanding players in other countries such as Japan. In addition, some retired players from provincial teams have also in China participated in many exchange activities,” a netizen on Sina Weibo wrote in a message. Chinese table tennis fans also expressed concern for Liu’s health and expressed hope for her speedy recovery. “I hope she can return to her best condition as soon as possible. She has climbed to the mountain top and don’t be afraid, because missing once means nothing,” Fang, a fan of Liu, told the Global Times. on Monday.

