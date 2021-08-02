The Hundred: Bowlers lead Welsh Fire to defeat Oval Invincibles

Women’s Hundred, Kia Oval Welsh Fire 112-6 (100 balls): Redmayne 30 (29), Taylor 29 (24) Oval Invincibles 100-9 (100 balls): Gibbs 21 (22), Matthews 3-23 Welsh Fire won by 12 runs Score card ; Table

Welsh Fire strangled the Oval Invincibles with a brilliant bowling performance at The Oval, to take consecutive wins in the Women’s Hundred.

Fire struggled for fluidity through their innings, hitting just eight limits, stuttering to 112-6 with Georgia Redmayne making 30 and Sarah Taylor 29.

In response, Invincibles were never able to get going thanks to disciplined bowling and some excellent catches, finishing 100-9, 12 runs adrift.

Fire, which started their league with consecutive defeats, is fourth in the eight-team table, while Invincibles is third.

The same two teams meet in the men’s competition at 6:30pm BST, with both looking to recover from Saturday’s defeats.

“You’ll see that on social media soon”

In the meantime, most people would have thought 112 wouldn’t be enough for the Fire, but it was.

Why? A brilliant, disciplined bowling and fielding performance.

Four of their bowlers – Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Nicole Harvey and Hannah Baker – all went for less than a run per ball, and Bryony Smith and Hayley Matthews, conceding 24 and 23 of their 20 balls respectively, took four wickets.

They were expertly supported in the field, with Taylor sweeping the ball behind her back to beat Georgia Adams after just three balls, while Katie George took three catches.

One of them was great. The dangerous Dane van Niekerk – who had already led Invincibles cross the line in their first game against Manchester Originals – watched a slog sweep, and George rushed in from the mid-wicket boundary, dove forward with full force and took a sensational catch, low to the ground.

Southern Brave bowler Tymal Mills, who was part of the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra team, said: “You’ll see that on social media in a while, that’s for sure.”

Keep an eye out!

The win puts the women’s table in a harmonious direction to the top with the undefeated Southern Brave in the lead with eight points, Northern Superchargers with seven and then three teams with four points.

Taylor finds rhythm with bat

Taylor’s return for this tournament excited many.

She’s a modern big one, especially with the gloves, and her retirement in September 2019 as a result of an ongoing battle with fear, many were left disappointed.

Her return for this tournament is significant and showed the scale and appeal of the competition to players.

In her previous two games, she hadn’t fired all the way with the bat, scoring 19 runs in two innings, but we’d seen some signature deft handwork to sack Danni Wyatt and take out Lizelle Lee.

In this game, the 30-year-old got a life at 12, when 16-year-old Alice Capsey dropped her long-term, and she started capitalizing on a few inverted flicks through point, which are “beautiful” and “incredible” by Alison. Mitchell and Middlesex all-rounder Chris Green on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

She eventually went out for a deep mid-wicket for 29, but the glimpse of form will encourage Welsh Fire as they plot their way into the top three and a place in the knockout stage.

While it’s great to see Taylor back and playing these shots and making these catches, there’s one thing that’s even better: the smile on her face as she does this.