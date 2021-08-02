Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth, hints at cricket career

Kamalpreet Kaur doesn’t like rain very much. Especially if she participates. But as Mother Nature would have it, the Tokyo Olympic Stadium was drenched in heavy rain on Monday, with the 25-year-old discus thrower finishing sixth in her first Olympic appearance.

She was waiting in the first call room when it started to drizzle. Kamalpreet had to take a short walk from the first call room, which is outside the stadium, to the second call room inside. She casually threw a towel on her head and began the walk. About half an hour later, she announced her arrival at the venue by flexing her right biceps as she walked inside.

Kamalpreet led off with a 61.62m throw, made an error on the next and got a 63.70m throw in her third attempt after a pressured rain stoppage to make it to the top-8 in the event. It kept her in the league and gave her three more throws. However, she was unable to improve her distance in the last three pitches.

The rain disrupted the competition, which was halted after pitchers, including eventual US gold medalist Valarie Allman, lost their rhythm and footing in the wet circle. The athletes were asked to enter.

The rain worried Kamalpreet, who was afraid to fall and injure himself. I was nervous today from the first throw. It started raining as soon as I started to feel better and that drained my confidence again because I have never performed well in rainy weather, she said.

Allman won USA’s first track gold of the Games with a best throw of 68.98m, which she won in the first round. Germany’s Kristin Pudenz took the silver with a 66.86 m throw, while Yaime Perez of Cuba took the bronze with a 65.72 m throw.

Kamalpreet set a national record of 65.06 m at the Federation Cup in March 2021. In June, she threw 66.59 m at the Indian Grand Prix 4, but it is not considered a national record as she is the only competitor in the day. A throw in that range would have brought her to the medals in Tokyo.

I’m not happy at all. I was hoping for a new personal record. If I had done that today, I would have gone home with a medal, she said.

Looking at the positives, she said, I have qualified for the World Championships. Then there are the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. I want to perform well there. I don’t want to be nervous there either. I want to return with a gold medal from those events.

Kamalpreet loved sharing the space with Sandra Perkovic, who won gold in the 2012 and 2016 Games. She is my inspiration. When I qualified for the finals, she saw me in the dining room and left her food to come over and congratulate me. It felt like a dream come true! I felt a little bad that she finished fourth today, but she was my competitor at the end of the day, she said.

She also hinted at trading the discus for a cricket bat. I like cricket more. I’ll tell you something no one knows – I played cricket in January. I practiced cricket together with the discus. I love batting. I like fast bowling, but the bowling action and discus action are different and there is a risk of injury. I long to play for the Indian women’s cricket team someday.

Kamalpreet matched the placing of Krishna Poonia, who finished sixth in the discus throw at the 2012 London Games with a throw of 63.62 m.

India had a discus finalist at the 2012 London Olympics in the men, Vikas Gowda. He finished eighth.