Football tickets for one match are ON SALE NOW!
YPSILANTI, I. (EMUEagles.com) –
Single game tickets are now available for all six Eastern Michigan University football home games this fall! As preseason camp kicks off this week, the Eagles are excited to welcome you back to The Factory for the 2021 season.
Don’t miss out on the new offers and opportunities to upgrade your match day at Rynearson Stadium this season! When you buy your tickets, be sure to check out the South Endzone Field Club. New for 2021, the South Endzone Field Club is an exclusive area on the pitch where you can cheer on the Eagles while enjoying tailgate games, food and drink sales, TVs with games from around the country and MORE! Access to the South Endzone Field Club is a $25 per game add-on and is available for the first four home games.
click here to purchase tickets to the Eastern Football game of your choice. For more information, contact the EMU Athletics Ticket Office by calling 734.487.3669!
2021 Eastern Michigan Football Game Themes:
Sept 3 vs. Saint Francis: CommUniversitE Night
An event designed to showcase the unique relationship between the local community and the university. This is a special event where we invite the whole community to come out and support the soccer team. Pregame festivities will feature food, music, kid-friendly activities and more. Throughout the game, Eastern Athletics will recognize frontline workers and celebrate our return to Rynearson Stadium.
Sep 25 vs. Texas State: Hall of Fame/Family Weekend/Youth Sports Day
The E-Club Alumni Chapter, the official varsity athletic letter-winners club, will induct six new members into the Athletic Hall of Fame. The Class of 2021 will be honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, September 24.
Be sure to bring your young fans from the East to celebrate Youth Sports Day with special games and activities in the hall, the opportunity to meet East Michigan student athletes and an exclusive parent-child touchdown on the field after the match!
October 9 vs. Miami: Homecoming
Get ready for the 100th Homecoming – the hottest week on campus! Homecoming week is packed with free and inexpensive events for students and alumni to enjoy! Grab your friends, participate in events, create memories and build traditions. Be sure to check out the featured events and visit emich.edu/homecoming for details on all Homecoming festivities.
Former EMU student athletes are circling your calendar for the second annual All Sports Reunion during the Homecoming festivities.
October 16 vs. Ball State: Band Day/Fall Fest
Don’t miss your Eastern Football team against 2020 MAC Champion, Ball State. Celebrate fall in the mitten with a special Fall Fest party that coincides with the annual band day festivities. In all, hundreds of high school students will attend and join the EMU Marching Band for a special halftime mass band performance.
Nov 9 vs. Ohio: Salute to Service/#MACtion
Ypsilanti will be featured prominently on national television with a Tuesday night affair against Ohio. As the Eagles take the national stage, Eastern Athletics will also invite and celebrate military personnel and first responders.
Nov 16 vs. Western Michigan: Senior Night/#MACtion
Send our Eastern Football seniors away in style as they take on Western Michigan in their final home game at Rynearson Stadium.
