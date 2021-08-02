Jon Merrill might fit too well in Minnesota

After the Minnesota Wild signed Dmitry Kulikov and Alex Goligoski to short-term deals, their blue line was almost complete, all it took was one last spot for someone to take and the easiest option was an internal one.

Especially after young defender Brennan Menell was traded to the Toronto Maple Leaves, the remaining competition was essentially rookie Calen Addison standing alone with other AHL deep defenders. But when Wild GM Bill Guerin told the media that not only will he hand their young prospects into the lineup, he meant it clearly and signed established defensive player Jon Merrill to a one-year deal.

After he started his career at the New Jersey Devils, Merrill was picked up by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, where he rejuvenated his career as one of the Golden Misfits and was a huge, integral part of their outperformance all the way to the Stanley Cup Final and multiple playoff runs after that sensational first year. He was then signed by the Detroit Red Wings for a single year, traded on the Montreal Canadians, and that’s where his career leaves us now, with the Wild off to an important season that we still don’t even know who will be in the lineup for sure.

By signing Merrill as the sixth defender, Guerin really knows there are no more places available. Even if the veteran defender has a few slip-ups, it’s hard to see him really scratching for a dynamic yet raw talent like Addison.

Of the 186 defenders who have played at least 1,500 minutes 5-on-5 in the past three NHL seasons, Merrill has the ninth-best number of shots-to-go and the fourth-best expected goals-against-rate. He has been a defensive monster, preventing both quality and quantity in his own zone. And while his offensive numbers last season with Detroit and Montreal showed a drop, totaling less than 50 percent in both shot percentage and expected goal percentage, the explanation can be found just a few words earlier, it was Detroit and Montreal. One team was purposely rubbish and the other plays a one-way defense system that counts on a number of counter-attacking targets, and Merrill was certainly not part of the rush on the ice back then.

Given that his last two seasons in Vegas gave him an expected goal share of 57.17 percent (2019-20) and 58.27 percent (2018-19) and both placed him in the top six of all defenders who have played more than 500 minutes played at 5-on-5 he has previously had success standing at both ends of the ice and supporting his attackers. For a team like Minnesota, that should be a seamless transition. A team built on not caring if you shoot low-danger shots, don’t come close to our damn goalkeeper motive, minimize all high-danger risks, and can easily counterattack leading to a goal. It’s a simple formula that has worked in the regular season and Merrill can play half of that role extremely well. He may end up fouling, but his Minnesota Hockey defense is a must.

During his time in Vegas, all of his defensive shot cards on the ice looked like this.

And while numbers certainly don’t play on the ice, he’s been a regular defender to play in some very good teams, so why shouldn’t the Wild be his next? It’s hard to say no to Merrill and his defense, but it will be so hard to keep a player who there’s no doubt he’ll be in the Wilds’ top four for some time in Calen Addison.

The only upside (and possible solution) to all of this is that Addison will still be exempt from waivers next season. He can bounce between Iowa and Minnesota as many times as he wants without another team getting a hold of him. So maybe if the offense is really bad and you see no other solution, give the talented blueliner a few minutes and let Merrill sit upstairs, and if that doesn’t work, the Wild can send him back to the AHL.

I know maturing prospects is a delicate balance, but Addison really put on a huge show on offense in the AHL last season, scoring 22 points in 31 games during his first professional hockey season. And while the roster in Iowa will be better due to the lack of a cab crew, maybe that means: Lake points letting another year of his precious entry-level contract expire without him flexing his muscles in the NHL could be a bit of a shame.

Nothing will be cemented until the end of training camp, but with six solid NHL defenders (defense accent), it’s going to be hard to part with head coach Dean Evason’s expectation of a very good team in their own zone. Watch the blue line form, but at this point I wouldn’t be shocked if Kulikov was left on the left and Merrill on the right for the bottom link, leaving Addison trying to hone his talents in the AHL.

