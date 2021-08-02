The Bottom Line: A Preview of Today’s Stool Streams Olympic Table Tennis Tournament, Live at 3pm ET

There has been a lot of talk about this day, and now it’s finally here. Welcome to the inaugural Stool Streams Table Tennis Tournament! We’ve got the 10 best ping pong players in the office battling it out in a marathon stream today, with the winner claiming the “Best in the Office” title. Since the opening of Stool Streams Stadium on August 12, 2020, I have been the top player in the Triple S. But these nine other players are VERY talented, and one of them could be the new BITO by winning this tournament. Here’s a look at the tournament bracket:

While this is a unique broadcast, as always, YOU still have the chance to win the $1,000 Progressive Jackpot through the Play Barstool app. All you have to do is make your choice, go 6-for-6 in the app and the money is yours.

The tournament format has a few different rules than we’re used to seeing in the Triple S, so here are the notable changes:

– The matches in the app (Hank vs. Lurch exhibit) and round 1 (Mintz vs. Marty, Hubbs vs. Smitty) are two of the three matches to 21

– The tournament is DOUBLE ELIMINATION

– After the first round, each match is only ONE game up to 21

– Sucker Serve has been LIMITED. The five serve pattern continues until we reach 20-20 where we alternate serve until there is a winner (win by two)

– Live ball rule stays ON

It’s going to be a fun tournament in the Triple S this afternoon. Hope you can join us at 3PM ET! And don’t forget to choose on the Play Barstool app.

Reminder: It’s Olympic Week at the Stool Streams Stadium. Today is just the beginning, and we’ve released Part 1 of our Broad Jump competition. Watch, like and subscribe to our YouTube channel: