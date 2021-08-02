Sports
The Bottom Line: A Preview of Today’s Stool Streams Olympic Table Tennis Tournament, Live at 3pm ET
There has been a lot of talk about this day, and now it’s finally here. Welcome to the inaugural Stool Streams Table Tennis Tournament! We’ve got the 10 best ping pong players in the office battling it out in a marathon stream today, with the winner claiming the “Best in the Office” title. Since the opening of Stool Streams Stadium on August 12, 2020, I have been the top player in the Triple S. But these nine other players are VERY talented, and one of them could be the new BITO by winning this tournament. Here’s a look at the tournament bracket:
While this is a unique broadcast, as always, YOU still have the chance to win the $1,000 Progressive Jackpot through the Play Barstool app. All you have to do is make your choice, go 6-for-6 in the app and the money is yours.
The tournament format has a few different rules than we’re used to seeing in the Triple S, so here are the notable changes:
– The matches in the app (Hank vs. Lurch exhibit) and round 1 (Mintz vs. Marty, Hubbs vs. Smitty) are two of the three matches to 21
– The tournament is DOUBLE ELIMINATION
– After the first round, each match is only ONE game up to 21
– Sucker Serve has been LIMITED. The five serve pattern continues until we reach 20-20 where we alternate serve until there is a winner (win by two)
– Live ball rule stays ON
It’s going to be a fun tournament in the Triple S this afternoon. Hope you can join us at 3PM ET! And don’t forget to choose on the Play Barstool app.
Reminder: It’s Olympic Week at the Stool Streams Stadium. Today is just the beginning, and we’ve released Part 1 of our Broad Jump competition. Watch, like and subscribe to our YouTube channel:
Sources
2/ https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3376510/it-all-comes-down-to-this-previewing-todays-stool-streams-olympic-table-tennis-tournament-live-at-3-pm-et
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]