The Dodgers only break even last week, living on both ends of the spectrum.

Two blowout wins went in the Dodgers’ favor, and they split a few smaller blowouts (games decided by .) nothing but five runs). Both one-run games were lost, including another extra-inning loss on Friday, dropping the Dodgers to an unfathomable 1-11 in extras this year.

Most importantly, the Dodgers dropped a second series to the Giants in as many weeks, pushing them further away from the first team they are trying to catch. Two weeks ago, the Dodgers were one game back from San Francisco in the National League West. By dropping five out of seven games, the Dodgers now have three games back from the Giants.

It’s not ideal. Many of them were the Giants. They got the best of us and played us away, in my opinion. But you still have to beat everyone, manager Dave Roberts said. I think right now, where were, there’s a good vibe going on. I can definitely see us rising as the days go on.

Much of that good vibe was generated on Friday, when the Dodgers took over Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals. Scherzer will make his Dodgers debut on Wednesday, and Turner is expected somewhere off the COVID-19 injured list next weekend. But over the weekend in Arizona, the Dodgers also got Corey Seager back after missing 65 games with a broken hand, and Mookie Betts returned after missing two weeks with a hip infection.

There is still some concern about the rotation even with the addition of Scherzer as Clayton Kershaws’ return has been stalled with pain in his left arm, and Tony Gonsolin will miss at least one start on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. But the new additions still fuel optimism that the Dodgers could at some point make a run and close the gap.

They just need fewer weeks like this going forward.

Batter of the week

AJ Pollock had four more multi-hit games last week, including a four-hit game on Sunday that expanded its hit streak to 11 games. He went 13-for-25 with four doubles during the week. Pollock has reached base in 20 consecutive games, during which time he increased his OPS from .731 to .888 and his batting average from .245 to .304.

He’s aggressive to his zone, and he burns pitches to get in good counts, and he earns good counts. When he gets a throw, it’s a foul, he does some damage, Roberts said. He just consistently takes good at bats whether it’s the single, the double, the homer, driving in runs, taking walks when needed, he does it all and he carries us now.

Pitcher of the week

Walker Buehler won these the past two weeks and all he did was strikeout eight in seven scoreless innings against the rival Giants. However, just like how First Citiwide Change Bank makes its money, Julio Uras win this week by volume.

Uras gave up only one run in his two starts, in a combined 10 innings, struckout 12 and most importantly, no walk.

Results week 18

3-3 record

35 points scored (5.83 per game)

16 runs allowed (2.67 per game)

.807 win rate pythagoras

Year to date

64-43 record

560 points scored (5.20 per game)

395 runs allowed (3.75 per game)

.654 pythagorean win rate (70-37)

Transactions

Monday: Max Muncy was activated from the paternity list and Sheldon Neuse was chosen for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Thursday: Danny Duffy was bought with money from the Royals for a player to be named later. DJ Peters was appointed for assignment.

Friday: Max Scherzer and Trea Turner were acquired from the Nationals in exchange for catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo, and minor league outfielder Donovan Casey.

Friday: Catcher Chad Wallach got waivers from the Marlins.

Friday: Corey Seager was activated from the injured list after missing 65 games with a broken hand.

Saturday: Tony Gonsolin was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Max Scherzer was added to the active roster. Pitchers Garrett Clevinger and Edwin Uceta were recalled from Triple-A to bolster the bullpen. Luke Raley and Brusdar Graterol were optional.

Sunday: Mookie Betts was activated from the injured list after missing 11 games with a right hip infection. The Dodgers also called up pitcher Yefry Ramrez, who threw two scoreless innings on Sunday making his debut with the team. To make way on the 40-man roster for Ramrez, Jimmie Sherfy was moved to the 60-day injured list. Mitch White and Zach McKinstry were chosen for Triple-A.

Game results

Week 18 at bat Player AWAY R huh 2B HR RBI SB BB FATHER BA OBP SLG OPS Player AWAY R huh 2B HR RBI SB BB FATHER BA OBP SLG OPS bets 5 2 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 0.400 0.500 1,000 1,500 pollock 25 4 13 4 0 4 2 0 27 0.520 0.519 0.680 1,199 Taylor 27 5 8 2 1 5 1 2 30 0.296 0.367 0.556 0.922 Muncy 22 3 8 2 0 3 1 2 24 0.364 0.417 0.455 0.871 Seager 10 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.300 0.417 0.400 0.817 gymnast 25 4 6 0 2 7 0 2 28 0.240 0.321 0.480 0.801 Smith 17 3 5 0 0 2 0 1 19 0.294 0.368 0.412 0.780 McKinney 23 3 5 0 0 3 0 2 25 0.217 0.280 0.217 0.497 bellinger 23 3 4 0 1 1 0 0 23 0.174 0.174 0.304 0.478 Appetizer 177 29 54 9 5 26 4 11 194 0.305 0.361 0.463 0.824 hills 9 1 4 1 0 6 1 2 12 0.444 0.583 0.556 1.139 Beaty 9 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 12 0.333 0.500 0.333 0.833 Raley 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.333 0.333 0.333 0.667 Barnes 8 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.250 0.333 0.250 0.583 McKinstry 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bank 33 5 10 1 0 6 1 6 40 0.303 0.425 0.333 0.758 pitchers 14 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 16 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 insult 224 35 64 10 5 33 5 17 250 0.286 0.351 0.415 0.766

Week 18 pitching Pitcher G file I P huh R IS BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G file I P huh R IS BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Buehler 1 1-0 7.0 3 0 0 2 8 0.00 0.714 1.74 uras 2 1-0 10.7 10 1 1 0 12 0.84 0.938 0.92 Price 1 0-1 4.3 4 4 3 3 2 6.23 1.615 4.32 gonsolin 1 0-0 1.7 1 2 2 5 1 10.80 3,600 10.97 Appetizer 5 2-1 23.7 18 7 6 10 23 2.28 1,183 2.49 Trains 3 0-1 3.3 1 1 0 2 3 0.00 0.900 3.17 Kelly 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000 2.17 Ramrez 1 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.500 2.67 Nelson 2 0-1 1.0 1 1 0 0 1 0.00 1,000 7.17 Uceta 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 -0.83 Price 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000 1.17 Jansen 1 0-0 1.0 2 0 0 1 3 0.00 3,000 0.17 Water 3 1-0 3.0 3 1 1 1 3 3.00 1.333 2.17 Bickford 3 0-0 3.0 2 1 1 2 4 3.00 1.333 0.50 white 2 0-0 5.7 4 2 2 1 6 3.18 0.882 3.88 Gonzalez 3 0-0 2.7 3 1 1 2 3 3.38 1,875 2.04 graterol 3 0-0 2.3 3 1 1 1 1 3.86 1,714 3.60 cleaver 1 0-0 0.7 2 1 1 1 1 13.50 4,500 24.17 bullpen 26 1-2 28.7 21 9 7 12 31 2.20 1.151 3.07 Totals 31 3-3 52.3 39 16 13 22 54 2.24 1.166 2.81

Next one

The Dodgers wear the Ken Forsch gauntlet and return home to take the Astros for two games and the Angels for three. The Freeway Series rotation is a best bet, with both teams’ rotations in motion.