College Football: Annual Luncheon Returns to Kick Off Season

WATERVILLE The annual Howard Vandersea Maine Chapter of the National Football Foundations kickoff lunch is always a celebration of football. Monday event held at Colby College, was even more so.

Last year’s lunch, like the season for all but one of the states’ six collegiate football programs, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The expectation for the coming season is high.

They were all so eager to get back to this game and teach and coach and play, said Colby Coach Jack Cosgrove. Not having it in our lives is a challenge.

Maines college football season kicks off Wednesday when the University of Maine begins preseason drills. The Black Bears will be the first team in the state to play a game this season, when they host Delaware on September 2.

Husson opens the season two days later, hosting UMass-Dartmouth on September 4. The University of New England opens the same day, at home to Coast Guard. As usual, the three New England Small College Athletic Conference schools will be the last to open the season. All three will play their first game on September 18. Bates receives Amherst, Bowdoin plays with Hamilton and Colby receives Wesleyan.

Maine was the only program in the state to get something akin to a regular season in 2020-21. The Black Bears were able to play four of the six spring games scheduled in an abbreviated Colonial Athletic Association season. In February, training sessions sometimes had to be canceled due to too much ice on the field, said coach Nick Charlton. When the Black Bears played, they played in empty stadiums.

“Our guys showed a tremendous sense of resilience throughout the process, Charlton said. I have a group of freshmen I met in person for the first time three weeks ago, and another group of freshmen who came last year and have never been in a normal training camp.

Charlton said he hopes his players have learned that playing football is a privilege.

Never take anything for granted again. When it was day 16 of training camp and we were all tired, I remind our players where we were a year ago.

Cosgrove looked at the positives of being able to train alone last season, with no matches for his Colby football team.

You just get better. You don’t have to worry about scheduling games. Everyone gets better, head to toe, Cosgrove said.

While more than half of Colbys’ roster is made up of first- or sophomore players who have never seen college game action, Cosgrove finds the mules have a strong leadership base in the four senior captains: offensive lineman Lou Gordon, quarterback Matt Hersch, defensive back Brett Holmes and defensive lineman Nick Wilcox.

All four boys have started since they got here. It all starts with what they do and the leadership they provide, Cosgrove said.

Monday’s luncheon was the first opportunity for Bates interim coach Ed Argast to introduce himself to those who didn’t recognize him from his recent stint as offensive coordinator at the University of New England or one of his other stops in coaching.

Argast takes over from Malik Hall, who left the program last week after being head coach since 2018. According to the Bates Student, athletic director Jason Fein emailed the athletics department last Tuesday that Hall would not be returning to the Bobcats this fall.

Argast began his coaching career as an assistant with Bates in 1979.

Bowdoin Coach BJ Hammer said it will be fun to work with the whole team when it reports for camp later this month. Last season, Bowdoins freshmen were on campus in the fall, while upperclassmen were on the Brunswick campus in the spring semester.

Of the roughly 90 players expected in camp for the Polar Bears, more than 50 are new to college football, Hammer said. There will be battles for job launches in a number of positions, Hammer said.

We have six quarterbacks. I can’t tell you who’s starting now, Hammer said.

Hammer took over as Bowdoin’s head coach in 2019.

UNE, one of the newest Division III football programs in the country, reached a milestone last spring.

We graduated from our first-ever recruiting course last May, said coach Mike Lichten. They have done a fantastic job guiding the players behind them.

The 2021 season will be Noeasters’ third competition season. After going 2-7 in 2018, the debut season, UNE went 4-6 in 2019.

UNE and Husson renew their intra-state rivalry on October 23 in Biddeford. Husson defeated UNE, 47-7, in a 2018 non-conference game. After Husson joined UNE in the Commonwealth Coast Conference starting in 2019, the Noreasters won the first conference match in the nascent rivalry, 31-21.

We love our rivalry within the state. More this year than ever, Lichten said.

Husson coach Nat Clark said he expects big things this season from Lisbon’s Tyler Halls and Skowhegans’ Jon Bell at wide receiver.

Halls caught 71 passes for 1,057 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 and was named to the New England Football Writers All-New England team. Bell saw action in nine games in 2019 and will be a key receiver, Clark said.

Defensive lineman Frank Curran, a graduate of Cheverus High, returns for his sixth season with the Eagles. Curran served his first year as a Red Shirt and is now using the extra season awarded by the NCAA to athletes who have lost a season due to the pandemic.

He’s 24. He’s older than some of our coaches, Clark joked.