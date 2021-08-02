Meet… Casper Ruud | ATP tour

Casper Ruud won the Generali Open in Kitzbühel on Saturday, claiming his third title in as many weeks after victories in Bastad and Gstaad. The Norwegian is the first player since Andy Murray in October 2011 to have won three titles in three consecutive weeks.

ATPTour.com recently caught up with the world’s new No. 12 to learn more about his off-court hobbies, which non-tennis star he’d like to swap places with for a day and more.

When did you first start playing tennis?

I was too young to remember. My father [Christian Ruud] clearly played before. We had a little mini tennis court in the backyard, and since I could walk, he took me to feel the ball and try some things just for fun. I was about three, four, five years old.

When did you think you could become a professional tennis player?

Growing up, I watched a lot of tennis on TV and that inspired me to try to be a part of it myself from a young age. I thought about playing tennis on big screens around the world. It was always on my mind and my dream of eight years old. When I was 12, I stopped playing football, golf, and ice hockey in the winter to focus solely on tennis.

What would your perfect day be without tennis?

Play golf early in the morning, then have a nice lunch and then go for a swim on my boat and have a nice swim. I like to go on the boat and play golf, so that would be perfect.



Photo credit: Generali Open/Alexander Scheuber

What is something you could never be good at?

I’m not really good at math. In school it got to a point where I kind of lost it. I know the basics, but when you started involving letters in math, I got lost. I would never be a good mathematician.

When you were younger, who did you dream of beating?

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. It was more to look up to them. When you’re young, it’s hard to believe that you can be there yourself and beat them. They are more of an inspiration, but the older you get, the more you start to believe, and sometimes you can practice with them. They are clearly better than you, but maybe not as much as you might think. I was lucky enough to play against Novak Djokovic and Federer once, when I got on the field I was going to try and win. You should try to see them as just another player you want to beat.

With whom would you like to trade for a day, indoor or outdoor tennis?

Maybe a professional golfer when he tees off at The Masters on Sunday. That would be quite an experience. I think Tiger Woods did it the most, so maybe him.

Three people you haven’t met, then or now, to have dinner with?

This is very difficult. Maybe the artist I listen to the most is The Weeknd, so I’d probably say him. As an actor, Daniel Craig is my favorite, so that’s two. The last, [Michael] Jordan, he is one of the greatest legends. That’s a solid threesome.

What meal could you eat every day for the rest of your career?

A nice meal in Norway is freshly baked bread with king crab and mayonnaise. It is quite bland but very tasty and you could have it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I am a big fan of Asian food, also Thai and Italian.

Where in the world would you like to retire and why?

Getting to know the island of Mallorca in Spain. It’s very easy to fall in love with it, so that’s my goal to have a nice place there after my career. I also enjoy Florida so it’s hard to pick one. Both have nice weather and good golf courses, but I haven’t made a decision yet. But I still have a few years.

When you’re having a bad day, what motivates you to train anyway?

I think having a bad day are the times when you show how eager you are to succeed. You are able to enter a good practice or session, which can show yourself and your team how badly you want it. The guys on tour have had these days and everyone at the top has been able to fight their way through them. It’s something I was able to do very well.

What is your biggest mistake and what is an example of this?

I think I try to behave the best I can on the track, and sometimes you get frustrated. You make yourself a little too angry and that’s something I’ve been doing since I was a kid. When I was very young I hated losing. I started to cry when I lost. I think I’ve matured quite a bit.

What is the biggest difference between you and your father out of court?

I’m a better golfer than him! The difference gets bigger as I get older. I’m getting a little better, and he’s getting a little worse every year. I like to watch F1 and cars, but he has no interest in this, so I don’t know where I got this interest.

What do people not know about Norway as a country?

It’s not very busy as we are only five and a half million [people]. I’ll give you a fun fact. If you took the coastline of Norway and stretched it out as one big line, you would go around the world twice. It has many fjords, they are beautiful with the scenery and the waterfalls and good weather. I would recommend everyone to go, to go in the summer. It’s something I’ll have to do when I’m retired.