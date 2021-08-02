Adam Pelech files for arbitration, extensions await Cizikas, Sorokin





As the days go by and the NHL’s most prolific insiders return to their cottages, the islanders’ entire lands are left waiting for the details of the expected re-signing, as they wonder what additional move Lou Lamoriello might be working on, requiring broad knowledge of its available cap space would be a drawback. It’s wild how everyone considers it essential as: UFA’s Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri are back

RFAs Adam Pelech, Ilya Sorokin and Anthony Beauvillier will make deals

There will be other things that might be exciting, you just won’t hear about them yet Is the recent Devil and UFA Ryan Murray in the cards for the left defense hole? Could be. Is Vladimir Tarasenko a trade target? Perhaps, but Doug Armstrong is in no rush, and no Eiche-esque complaint from agents we expected our demands to now be met will change that. More on these and other topics here: In the 31 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman speculates that Lamoriello is indeed working on a bigger trade deal, and also suspects that Cizikas agrees to a long-term deal (even six years?) to keep his cap down and his Mr. Islander credentials intact. [31 Thoughts pod]

Anyway, we do know that Adam Pelech is one of the NHLers who filed for arbitration. So that puts some time pressure on the islands to either come to a longer-term agreement before the hearing or subject themselves to the mercy of a one-year extension on arbitration terms.

A rundown of the top 10 UFAs left has more of the same: Palmieri and Cizikas are big prizes, but since there are no links or rumors about them, they’re believed to be off the market and in the Isles fold. [Sportsnet]

More of the same about those in this one, after some talk of Jack Eichels agents complaining about wanting their food delivered earlier. [Fourth Period]

Prospect viewer Corey Pronman looked at the recent prospect showcase, and his review of Islander’s pick Aatu Raty’s revenge tour included this: He competed hard and showed his skills, making him stand out and holding the puck. His skating isn’t great and it will limit him at higher levels, but there was a lot of buzz among scouts… [Athletic]

Raty and discussing the off-season news, including chatting with Brian Compton. [Hockey Night NY on Twitch]

See, more pictures of signage and the (center hung) scoreboard at the new one [Bank of some sort] Arena rises in Belmont. [Isles]

History Time: Recent This Day in Isles History snippets take on a new flavor thanks to last summer’s bubble. [Bubble exhibition vs. Rangers | Opener vs. Panthers]

Going back further, here’s Stan Fischler on Mark Fitzpatrick, one of a long line of Isles goalkeepers who were formerly Kings. His young career took a turn with eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome. [Isles]

New York Metro Blind Hockey (NYMBH) was named the New York Islanders Community Star of the Week. [Isles] Don’t request arbitration? Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin, who (via translation) say they expect a new deal to be struck soon, don’t worry: Elsewhere heh: (1/3) “Everyone says this is about the Capitals, and that’s a factor, but I think this is more about the Islanders. They were pushed around…it’s more than Wilson.”@FriedgeHNIC on Ryan Reaves, #NYR Phil Kocher (@PhilKocher) August 2, 2021 It is certainly quiet on the Tarasenko front. [STL Today]

Here is the full list of players who have applied for arbitration. [NHL]

Pierre-Luc Dubois demanded a trade from Columbus and the Jets stepped out, but they will need more from him in his second season in Winnipeg. [TSN]

Catching up with Pat Falloon, who was a 2nd overall pick from the Sharks expansion. I remember hoarding his rookie card, but having a career derailed by injury, before happily settling into farming. Butch Goring was his junior coach in Spokane. [Athletic]

The Kraken must be new to this CBA thing. They had to revise their Phillip Grubauer contract a bit to make it fit. [TSN]

Evander Kane responds to accusations that he gambled on hockey and abandoned his daughter. This is going to get messy. [Sportsnet]

Mark Giordano’s departure from Calgary leaves a gap in the lineup and in the community where he and his wife have been active. [TSN]

