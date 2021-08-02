Tokyo Olympics 2020 odds, picks, predictions for August 2: Proven expert reveals best bets for athletics





China (29), the United States (22) and Japan (17) lead the gold medal standings of the 2020 Olympic Games after last weekend’s events, with the action continuing in Tokyo on Monday. Athletics track highlighted Sunday’s action. Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn raced to an Olympic record in the women’s 100m hurdles, while Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs took home the gold in the men’s 100m sprint. American Caeleb Dressel closed the weekend with his fifth gold medal. More excitement is sure to come in the first week of August, and several events have favorable betting lines. One event worth keeping an eye on is the women’s javelin throw. It starts Monday at 8:20 PM ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Lu Huihui and Christin Hussong as +275 favorites in the final 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, three other pitchers in the top five have a fighting chance. Before committing to any pick or prediction for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for those events or others, you have to see what SportsLine Olympics expert Mike Tierney says. Tierney, a national sports journalist whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has personally covered nine Olympics. In the past two Olympics, his advice has helped those who followed him huge amounts of money, and he has already nailed a huge winner in Tokyo 2020. Tierney started his pick for the 2020 Olympics by taking Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt (+600) as his pick to win gold in Sunday’s men’s triathlon, and the 27-year-old ran away with the event. He also picked Chinese legend Long Ma (+163) to win the men’s table tennis final against the ITTF world’s No. 1 Fan Zhendong and called up Japan (+100), which upset Team USA in the softball final. At the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, he defeated Suzanne Schulting (+2500) of Dutch and Norwegian Havard Lorentzen (+800) to win in speed skating and USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin (+185) to win giant slalom. Tierney also took the under (10.5) on the number of golds from the Americans, and it deserved it, as the US came in with nine. And at the Rio 2016 Summer Games, Tierney told readers to bet more on Team USA’s gold medal count (41.5) and more on Team USA’s total medal count (102.5). The result? 46 gold medals, 121 medals and two easy cashes. Anyone who followed Tierney’s advice made huge money. Now Tierney has studied the event schedule of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and delved into individual and team sports. He has released two confident Olympic best bets for Monday. He only shares his expert 2020 Olympics picks on SportsLine. Top Predictions of Tokyo Olympics in 2020 One giveaway: Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk (+300) has the second best shot at winning the gold medal in women’s javelin throw and is worth taking up a kite. The 25-year-old has thrown further (71.4 meters) than any competitor in the field. A shoulder injury contributed to a fourth-place finish in Rio in 2016, but improved health makes her a strong contender for gold in Tokyo. Andrejczyk has beaten Hussong in each of the last three matches they’ve both competed in, so there’s a good chance she could beat one of the favorites again. Tierney thinks Andrejczyk is on top form and that could prepare her for a breakout gig. It will be hard to find a better plus money option than this one. How to choose the 2020 Tokyo Olympics In addition to backing a slight underdog in women’s javelin throw, Tierney has two other best bets on this week’s Olympic events.He only shares his 2020 Olympics picks on SportsLine. Which underdog seems likely to cover the spread in men’s basketball? And which boxing control should you attack? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney’s best bets on the Tokyo Summer Olympics, all from the famed sportswriter who has personally covered nine Olympics and cashed in big in both 2016 and ’18, and invent.

