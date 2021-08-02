Kirk Cousins ​​is unvaccinated, on the Covid list, and the Vikings are paying the price





Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday along with fellow passers Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley. As a result, the team will enter the second week of training camp with only one quarterback to practice with, Jake Browning, who has been fully vaccinated, according to head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer, in a refreshing change of pace from most coaches around the league, wasn’t afraid to face the vaccination issue. It comes after it was revealed that Cousins ​​had not been vaccinated prior to his exposure. In his daily press conference, Monday Zimmer made it clear that it was frustrating that some of his players didn’t get the shot. Zimmer further explained that players will have access to resources from NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Stills, but still choose to believe internet conspiracy theories, via @Matthew Coller on Twitter: Some of them just won’t do it, some of the things they read are there. It’s their belief, so whatever they’ve heard, read, or told, they may not believe what Dr. Sills told them While it remains possible to contract Covid-19 even after vaccination, numerous studies, including one from the New England Journal of Medicine points out that vaccination is very successful in stopping the symptomatic spread of the virus, even the current delta variant. In addition, 99.999% of vaccinated individuals have not experienced a fatal case of Covid-19, According to the CDC. So, by choosing not to get vaccinated, Kirk Cousins ​​did the following: Made it more likely that his teammates would contract the virus.

Endangering his personal health and well-being.

Disrupted training camp for the Vikings. Kudos to Mike Zimmer for trying to be a voice of reason in an unreasonable situation. I hope it was worth believing crackpots on Facebook, Kirk.

