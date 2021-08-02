Sports
Rikki Clarke Testimonial – Tidworth – Sunday 26 Sep 2021
On behalf of Shrewton CC, Wiltshire Cricket is delighted to share some information about a really exciting event taking place at the club on Sunday 26th September 2021…
RIKKI CLARKE TESTIMONIAL – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 – TIDWORTH CRICKET GROUND
As part of its Testimonial Award by Surrey CCC, Shrewton CC is planning a Testimonial Match for Rikki Clarke to be held at Tidworth Cricket Ground on Sunday, September 26. Activities on the day include international and professional players from Surrey and Hampshire CCCs, musical entertainment, food and beverage options, youth activities and the opportunity to see the world famous Red Devils Parachute Display Team.
In addition to general admission tickets, a limited number of tables and seats are available at Marquee Hospitality to enjoy pre-game lunch, afternoon tea and post-game activities with players and guests. The attached Flyer provides more information, with more details and information on how to book tickets on the event website;
The club sincerely hopes that you can join us, Rikki and his professional colleagues that day to support him and his chosen charities in his testimonial year. The club is also looking for fundraising opportunities to help organize the event, with significant sponsorship and advertising opportunities. We would be very grateful for any financial support and anyone wishing to sponsor or advertise is requested to email [email protected] and one of the team members will contact you.
With our sincere thanks
Shrewton Cricket Club
This looks set to be a fantastic day and it is worth promoting and supporting for this caliber of cricket to take place in the province. Also knowing Shrewton CC they will do a fantastic job leading the event.
If you are interested or able to promote yourself among your club members it would be greatly appreciated as it seems like a great opportunity to see some excellent cricket in our province. Indeed, Shrewton CC’s twitter page yesterday confirmed that a number of players were in attendance for the day. Check this out at; https://twitter.com/ShrewtonCC/status/1421933362508451841
Sources
2/ https://www.wiltshirecricket.co.uk/news/2021-08-02/rikki-clarke-testimonial-tidworth-sunday-26-sep-2021.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]