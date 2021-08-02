Rikki Clarke Testimonial – Tidworth – Sunday 26 Sep 2021

On behalf of Shrewton CC, Wiltshire Cricket is delighted to share some information about a really exciting event taking place at the club on Sunday 26th September 2021…

RIKKI CLARKE TESTIMONIAL – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 – TIDWORTH CRICKET GROUND

As part of its Testimonial Award by Surrey CCC, Shrewton CC is planning a Testimonial Match for Rikki Clarke to be held at Tidworth Cricket Ground on Sunday, September 26. Activities on the day include international and professional players from Surrey and Hampshire CCCs, musical entertainment, food and beverage options, youth activities and the opportunity to see the world famous Red Devils Parachute Display Team.

In addition to general admission tickets, a limited number of tables and seats are available at Marquee Hospitality to enjoy pre-game lunch, afternoon tea and post-game activities with players and guests. The attached Flyer provides more information, with more details and information on how to book tickets on the event website;

www.rikkiclarketidworth.co.uk

The club sincerely hopes that you can join us, Rikki and his professional colleagues that day to support him and his chosen charities in his testimonial year. The club is also looking for fundraising opportunities to help organize the event, with significant sponsorship and advertising opportunities. We would be very grateful for any financial support and anyone wishing to sponsor or advertise is requested to email [email protected] and one of the team members will contact you.

With our sincere thanks

Shrewton Cricket Club

This looks set to be a fantastic day and it is worth promoting and supporting for this caliber of cricket to take place in the province. Also knowing Shrewton CC they will do a fantastic job leading the event.

If you are interested or able to promote yourself among your club members it would be greatly appreciated as it seems like a great opportunity to see some excellent cricket in our province. Indeed, Shrewton CC’s twitter page yesterday confirmed that a number of players were in attendance for the day. Check this out at; https://twitter.com/ShrewtonCC/status/1421933362508451841