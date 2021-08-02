Michigan State Football Made Ground With 4-Star DB Jaden Mangham





For about two months, Michigan State football’s chances with four-star defender Jaden Mangham seemed to be on the wane. West Virginia did a great job with Mangham and became the presumed favorite to land him after it looked like the state of Michigan was in a sweet spot. The Mountaineers were essentially considered “locks” with crystal balls pouring in for Mangham and the coaching staff who tweeted “let’s go!” what their bat signal is when they land a recruit. Mangham had a commitment date of August 1, and he planned a final visit to East Lansing for the first annual Spartan Dawg Con event hosted by Mel Tucker on July 31. It seemed too little, too late. The four-star athlete politely gave his home state program one last chance, but the event seemed to have legitimately impressed him, enough to make him question his final choice. Mangham was supposed to announce on August 1, but he said his air conditioning and internet were down, so he had to postpone it. Could this have something to do with the rift between West Virginia and the state of Michigan? Possibly, but the visit to East Lansing clearly made a big impression on him, even though his AC and internet caused problems with his planned deployment. Michigan State is all the way back into the mix and there are some plugged in guys who believe the Spartans have become the team to beat. This would be quite a recruiting win for Tucker and Co. Mangham would make three consecutive four-star commits Michigan State just landed Antonio Gates Jr. last week. and then followed that up with four-star defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren to kick off the weekend. After landing just one four-star (Katin Houser) in the first half of the cycle, Tucker is about to pick up three straight stars in July/August. That would really give more hope to the fan base. After being jokingly called “3-star U” by rival fans and even some pessimistic MSU believers, three consecutive four-star commits would change the story. Mangham is ranked number 285 in the overall prospects in the class and Michigan’s number 7 recruit, according to composition. Hopefully we’ll hear a decision soon, possibly Monday. Will the made-up ground end in a Michigan state promise? The momentum says it’s very possible.

