Salary Arbitration Wild File with RFA Fiala





According to a tweet from the Wilds PR department, the Minnesota Wild made a somewhat unusual move to request a salary arbitration from restricted free agent Kevin Fiala. The neutral third-party arbitration is scheduled for August 11-16, although Wild and Fialas agent Craig Oster may continue to work on a deal in the meantime. The #mnwild has opted for salary arbitration with striker Kevin Fiala. NHL salary arbitration hearings will be held Aug. 11-26. Minnesota Wilde PR (@mnwildPR) August 2, 2021 Fiala refused to exercise his right to third-party arbitration on Monday, giving the Wild 24 hours to respond. Should both de Wild and Fiala fail to reach an agreement before August 11, both sides will submit their cases to the arbitrator, whose decision will tie both parties to a salary value. It’s up to Fiala and his agent to decide whether or not to apply that value to a one-year or two-year deal. Should Fiala accept a one-year contract, he would still be a restricted free agent in 2022 and would have to go through this process again. If they go the two-year route, Fiala would become an unrestricted free agent by 2023 and may have the opportunity to look for his next deal elsewhere. Club-selected arbitration is much less common than player-selected arbitration. For example, in 2020 26 players (including the Wilds Kaapo Kahkonen) chose arbitration, while there were zero instances of an NHL team taking their player to arbitration. In 2019, while 40 players decided to bring their cases to third-party negotiations, only one team chose the arbitration route: the St. Louis Blues, who opted for arbitration with Ville Husso. The Wilds’ other qualified RFA, Kirill Kaprizov, does not have enough NHL playing time to qualify for salary arbitration, and must decide before December 1 whether to sign the Wilds qualifier offer – or agree on a contract extension – the league deadline. for players to sign their qualifier offers to be eligible to play in the 2021-22 season. This is a story in development

