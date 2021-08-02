Mixed sports are here to stay after the success of the Tokyo Olympics





Tokyo 2020 has seen the introduction of a number of new encapsulated mixed events that could be the future of certain sports at the Games. We have always been familiar with seeing events such as mixed doubles in tennis, but this setup has finally been realized for its potential and the Japanese capital has seen the first mixed events in sports such as athletics and swimming in the Olympics. Team GB has had success with the new events as they took gold in the mixed 4x100m swimming relay and mixed triathlon teams, while Jonny Brownlee finally took the prestigious Olympic gold. Swimming was very much Britain’s arena in Tokyo 2020 and the gold they claimed in the 4x100m mixed relay was not only a world record time, but it was their fourth pool gold, which was their best total at the Games in 113 year. There were mixed relays on the track for the 4x100m and 4x400m, and all these events have made the Games even more exciting, and it really reflects the equality of the two sexes in today’s sport. It helps to promote equality while providing a new dynamism to the Olympic Games that have proven to be a great success so far. Tokyo 2020 has also seen new mixed events for shooting, archery, judo and table tennis, adding even more drama to those of us watching. Outside of the Games, we have already seen other sports introduce mixed competition, including darts, as we have seen female Fallon Sherrock take on the males when she made her Premier League Darts debut in February 2020. We already have females. jockeys. fighting the men while Rachael Blackmore has already had a stellar year in jump racing, with the Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup and the Grand National.

She has proven that when it comes to horse racing, or other equestrian sports such as dressage and jumping at the Olympics, women can compete and men can compete at the highest level. For sports based on accuracy, it is rather archaic to segregate competitors based on their gender. There are more events that can follow this upward trend and further spread the positive image of equality, such as cycling, rowing and volleyball, just to name a few. While these are very physical sports, an equal split in both teams can lead to some iconic races, as we’ve seen in the relay races in Tokyo so far. It is the future of certain sporting events where it can be applied and it will help promote equality in sport while raising the bar with entertainment. For obvious reasons, physical sports such as rugby and football cannot be mixed, but there is a chance in the above sports that mixed events could flourish with mixed events which in turn would create opportunities for more ambitious Olympians and athletes to develop their skills. represent the country at the largest stage.

