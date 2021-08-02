Sports
Stats Lead Six Bison Preseason All-America Team Names
CHICAGO – Fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson and kick returnee Christian Watson were three of six North Dakota State players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced on Monday, August 2.
Luepke, Volson and Watson were selected to the first team. NDSU tight endingNoah Gindoff,defensive ending Spencer Waege and linebacker James Kaczor were selected for the second team.
NDSU and defending National Champion Sam Houston combined for the most preseason All-Americans with six each. There are 120 All-Americans divided into three teams of 40 players.
North Dakota State returns 20 of 22 starters from last spring’s FCS quarterfinal team that finished 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The bison open their season on Saturday, September 4 against Albany at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome.
2021 STATS PERFORMANCE FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
OFFENCE
QB Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington
QB Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeast Louisiana
RB Julius Chestnut, senior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart
RB Jah-Maine Martin, senior, 5-10, 214, North Carolina A&T
RB Otis Weah, junior, 5-9, 195, North Dakota
FB Hunter Luepke, junior, 6-1, 245, state of North Dakota
WR Avante Cox, senior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois
WR Jakob Herres, senior, 6-4, 211, VMI
WR Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas
AT Ryan Miller, senior, 6-2, 221, Furman
OL PJ Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls
OL Liam Fornadel, senior, 6-4, 310, James Madison
OL Garret Greenfield, junior, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State
OL David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware
OL Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, state of North Dakota
OL Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State
DEFENSE
DL Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa
DL Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese
DL Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison
DL Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston
DL Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 205, southern
LB Troy Andersen, senior, 6-4, 235, Montana State
LB Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State
LB Willie Eubanks III, senior, 6-2, 230, The Citadel
LB La’akeaKaho’ohanohano-Davis, senior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah
LB Stone Snyder, junior, 6-3, 225, VMI
LB Tre Walker, senior, 6-1, 235, Idaho
DB Markquese Bell, red shirt senior 6-3, 205, Florida A&M
DB Nicario Harper, junior, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State
DB Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay
DB Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeast Louisiana
DB Zyon McCollum, senior, 6-3, 195, Sam Houston
SPECIAL TEAMS
horsepower Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison
p Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis
LS Kyle Davis, senior, 5-11, 210, James Madison
KR Christian Watson, senior, 6-4, 200, state of North Dakota
PR Jequez Ezzard, city, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston
AP Elijah Dotson, senior, 6-0, 185, Sacramento State
AP Quay Holmes, senior, 6-1, 216, ETSU
AP Javon Williams Jr., junior, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois
SECOND TEAM
OFFENCE
QB Zerrick Cooper, senior, 6-3, 225, Jacksonville State
QB Eric Schmid, senior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston
RB Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison
RB Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany
RB Pierre Strong Jr., senior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State
FB Nathan Walker, senior, 6-0, 225, Wofford
WR Samuel Akem, senior, 6-4, 212, Montana
WR Dai’Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls
WR Xavier Gipson, junior, 5-9, 170, Stephen F. Austin
AT Noah Gindoff, junior, 6-6, 266, state of North Dakota
AT Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin
OL AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth
OL Tylan Grable, junior, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State
OL Braxton Jones, senior, 6-7, 310, Southern Utah
OL Trevor Penning, senior, 6-7, 321, Northern Iowa
OL Tre’mond Shorts, Seniors, 6-4, 326, ETSU
OL Tristen Taylor, senior, 6-6, 325, East Washington
DEFENSE
DL DJ Coleman, senior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State
DL Malik Hamm, senior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette
DL Kobie Turner, senior, 6-3, 285, Richmond
DL Spencer Waege, senior, 6-5, 274, state of North Dakota
DL Joseph Wallace, senior, 6-1, 300, Sam Houston
LB Ryan Greenhagen, senior, 6-1, 235, Fordham
LB James Kaczor, senior, 6-0, 211, state of North Dakota
LB Jace Lewis, senior, 6-1, 238, Montana
LB Conner Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State
LB Tristan Wheeler, junior, 6-2, 228, Richmond
DB Anthony Adams, junior, 6-0, 185, Portland State
DB Anthony Budd, senior, 5-11, 200, Monmouth
DB Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois
DB Decobie Durant, senior, 5-11, 175, state of South Carolina
DB Chris Edmonds, junior, 6-2, 205, Samford
DB Kedrick Whitehead, senior, 5-11, 195, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
horsepower Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State
p DJ Arnson, Graduate, 6-0, 185, Northern Arizona
LS Robert Soderholm, junior, 6-1, 216, VMI
KR Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State
PR Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
AP Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW
AP Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware
THIRD TEAM
OFFENCE
QB EJ Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, brown
QB Cameron Ward, sophomore, 6-3, 225, UIW
QB Liam Welch, Graduate, 6-2, 194, Samford
RB Josh Davis, junior, 5-9, 195, Weber State
RB Juwon Farri, junior, 5-10, 195, Monmouth
RB Geno Hess, senior, 5-8, 209, Southeast Missouri
RB Devin Wynn, senior, 6-0, 211, Furman
FB Logan Kendall, senior, 6-4, 264, Idaho
WR Xavier Smith, Red Shirt Senior, 5-10, 175, Florida A&M
WR CJ Turner, junior, 6-2, 180, Southeast Louisiana
WR Lujuan Winningham, junior, 6-3, 195, Central Arkansas
AT Marshel Martin, sophomore, 6-2, 210, Sacramento State
OL J’Von Brown, senior, 6-3, 320, Central Connecticut State
OL ZeVeyon Furcron, senior, 6-2, 327, Southern Illinois
OL Kyle Nunez, senior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook
OL JD DiRenzo, senior, 6-6, 315, Sacred Heart
OL Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston
OL Matt Waletzko, senior, 6-7, 295, North Dakota
DEFENSE
DL Malik Fisher, senior, 6-4, 295, Villanova
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, senior, 6-2, 295, Chattanooga
DL Shaundre Mims, senior, 6-0, 276, Charleston Southern
DL Jared Schiess, senior, 6-3, 300, Weber State
LB Keonte Hampton, senior, 6-2, 220, Jackson State
LB Matthew Jackson, senior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky
LB Forrest Rhyne, senior, 6-1, 225, Villanova
LB Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-2, 225, Princeton
DB James Caesar, senior, 5-10, 185, Southern Illinois
DB Brandon Easterling, senior, 6-0, 203, Dayton
DB Marcis Floyd, junior, 6-0, 188, Murray State
DB Robby Hauck, junior, 5-10, 185, Montana
DB Evan Horn, senior, 6-0, 220, New Hampshire
DB Tyree Robinson, senior, 5-11, 184, ETSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
horsepower Luis Aguilar, Graduate, 6-3, 200, Northern Arizona
p Noah Gettman, senior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart
p Brady Schult, senior, 6-1, 215, South Dakota
LS Matthew O’Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 260, Montana
KR Malik Flowers, junior, 6-2, 195, Montana
PR Mike Roussos, senior, 6-0, 195, Colombia
AP Jake Chisholm, senior, 5-9, 182, Dayton
AP Isaiah Davis, sophomore, 6-1, 220, South Dakota State
