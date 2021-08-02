Stats Lead Six Bison Preseason All-America Team Names





CHICAGO – Fullback Hunter Luepke , offensive lineman Cordell Volson and kick returnee Christian Watson were three of six North Dakota State players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced on Monday, August 2. Luepke, Volson and Watson were selected to the first team. NDSU tight ending Noah Gindoff ,defensive ending Spencer Waege and linebacker James Kaczor were selected for the second team. NDSU and defending National Champion Sam Houston combined for the most preseason All-Americans with six each. There are 120 All-Americans divided into three teams of 40 players. North Dakota State returns 20 of 22 starters from last spring’s FCS quarterfinal team that finished 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The bison open their season on Saturday, September 4 against Albany at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome. 2021 STATS PERFORMANCE FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENCE

QB Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington

QB Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeast Louisiana

RB Julius Chestnut, senior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB Jah-Maine Martin, senior, 5-10, 214, North Carolina A&T

RB Otis Weah, junior, 5-9, 195, North Dakota

FB Hunter Luepke , junior, 6-1, 245, state of North Dakota

WR Avante Cox, senior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois

WR Jakob Herres, senior, 6-4, 211, VMI

WR Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas

AT Ryan Miller, senior, 6-2, 221, Furman

OL PJ Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL Liam Fornadel, senior, 6-4, 310, James Madison

OL Garret Greenfield, junior, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State

OL David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware

OL Cordell Volson , senior, 6-7, 310, state of North Dakota

OL Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese

DL Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison

DL Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston

DL Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 205, southern

LB Troy Andersen, senior, 6-4, 235, Montana State

LB Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State

LB Willie Eubanks III, senior, 6-2, 230, The Citadel

LB La’akeaKaho’ohanohano-Davis, senior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah

LB Stone Snyder, junior, 6-3, 225, VMI

LB Tre Walker, senior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB Markquese Bell, red shirt senior 6-3, 205, Florida A&M

DB Nicario Harper, junior, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State

DB Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay

DB Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeast Louisiana

DB Zyon McCollum, senior, 6-3, 195, Sam Houston

SPECIAL TEAMS

horsepower Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison

p Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis

LS Kyle Davis, senior, 5-11, 210, James Madison

KR Christian Watson , senior, 6-4, 200, state of North Dakota

PR Jequez Ezzard, city, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston

AP Elijah Dotson, senior, 6-0, 185, Sacramento State

AP Quay Holmes, senior, 6-1, 216, ETSU

AP Javon Williams Jr., junior, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois SECOND TEAM

OFFENCE

QB Zerrick Cooper, senior, 6-3, 225, Jacksonville State

QB Eric Schmid, senior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston

RB Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison

RB Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany

RB Pierre Strong Jr., senior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State

FB Nathan Walker, senior, 6-0, 225, Wofford

WR Samuel Akem, senior, 6-4, 212, Montana

WR Dai’Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls

WR Xavier Gipson, junior, 5-9, 170, Stephen F. Austin

AT Noah Gindoff , junior, 6-6, 266, state of North Dakota

AT Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin

OL AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth

OL Tylan Grable, junior, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State

OL Braxton Jones, senior, 6-7, 310, Southern Utah

OL Trevor Penning, senior, 6-7, 321, Northern Iowa

OL Tre’mond Shorts, Seniors, 6-4, 326, ETSU

OL Tristen Taylor, senior, 6-6, 325, East Washington

DEFENSE

DL DJ Coleman, senior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State

DL Malik Hamm, senior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette

DL Kobie Turner, senior, 6-3, 285, Richmond

DL Spencer Waege , senior, 6-5, 274, state of North Dakota

DL Joseph Wallace, senior, 6-1, 300, Sam Houston

LB Ryan Greenhagen, senior, 6-1, 235, Fordham

LB James Kaczor , senior, 6-0, 211, state of North Dakota

LB Jace Lewis, senior, 6-1, 238, Montana

LB Conner Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State

LB Tristan Wheeler, junior, 6-2, 228, Richmond

DB Anthony Adams, junior, 6-0, 185, Portland State

DB Anthony Budd, senior, 5-11, 200, Monmouth

DB Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois

DB Decobie Durant, senior, 5-11, 175, state of South Carolina

DB Chris Edmonds, junior, 6-2, 205, Samford

DB Kedrick Whitehead, senior, 5-11, 195, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

horsepower Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State

p DJ Arnson, Graduate, 6-0, 185, Northern Arizona

LS Robert Soderholm, junior, 6-1, 216, VMI

KR Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

PR Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

AP Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW

AP Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware THIRD TEAM

OFFENCE

QB EJ Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, brown

QB Cameron Ward, sophomore, 6-3, 225, UIW

QB Liam Welch, Graduate, 6-2, 194, Samford

RB Josh Davis, junior, 5-9, 195, Weber State

RB Juwon Farri, junior, 5-10, 195, Monmouth

RB Geno Hess, senior, 5-8, 209, Southeast Missouri

RB Devin Wynn, senior, 6-0, 211, Furman

FB Logan Kendall, senior, 6-4, 264, Idaho

WR Xavier Smith, Red Shirt Senior, 5-10, 175, Florida A&M

WR CJ Turner, junior, 6-2, 180, Southeast Louisiana

WR Lujuan Winningham, junior, 6-3, 195, Central Arkansas

AT Marshel Martin, sophomore, 6-2, 210, Sacramento State

OL J’Von Brown, senior, 6-3, 320, Central Connecticut State

OL ZeVeyon Furcron, senior, 6-2, 327, Southern Illinois

OL Kyle Nunez, senior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook

OL JD DiRenzo, senior, 6-6, 315, Sacred Heart

OL Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston

OL Matt Waletzko, senior, 6-7, 295, North Dakota

DEFENSE

DL Malik Fisher, senior, 6-4, 295, Villanova

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, senior, 6-2, 295, Chattanooga

DL Shaundre Mims, senior, 6-0, 276, Charleston Southern

DL Jared Schiess, senior, 6-3, 300, Weber State

LB Keonte Hampton, senior, 6-2, 220, Jackson State

LB Matthew Jackson, senior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky

LB Forrest Rhyne, senior, 6-1, 225, Villanova

LB Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-2, 225, Princeton

DB James Caesar, senior, 5-10, 185, Southern Illinois

DB Brandon Easterling, senior, 6-0, 203, Dayton

DB Marcis Floyd, junior, 6-0, 188, Murray State

DB Robby Hauck, junior, 5-10, 185, Montana

DB Evan Horn, senior, 6-0, 220, New Hampshire

DB Tyree Robinson, senior, 5-11, 184, ETSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

horsepower Luis Aguilar, Graduate, 6-3, 200, Northern Arizona

p Noah Gettman, senior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart

p Brady Schult, senior, 6-1, 215, South Dakota

LS Matthew O’Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 260, Montana

KR Malik Flowers, junior, 6-2, 195, Montana

PR Mike Roussos, senior, 6-0, 195, Colombia

AP Jake Chisholm, senior, 5-9, 182, Dayton

AP Isaiah Davis, sophomore, 6-1, 220, South Dakota State

