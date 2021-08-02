Sports
Meet: Q&A with Director of Football Ops Todd Shealy
Cullowhee, North Carolina As the countdown to the 2021 football season begins to accelerate ahead of this week’s report date for the Western Carolina football team, this year will again be a series of Q&A with members of the WCU football coaching staff as an introduction to Cata Amount Nation.
Looking at the season, the Catamounts will officially report for their annual fall camp on Thursday, August 5, with the first practice session on the new turf at EJ Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field scheduled for Friday, August 6. WCU opens the season under the lights against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, September 4 in Cullowhee.
The first in this year’s “Get to Know” feature is Director of Football Operations, Todd Shealy. Born and graduated from the University of Florida in 1994, De Perry, Florida, is in his freshman year on the staff and comes to Cullowhee during the spring semester in the football ops role that includes most of the program’s day-to-day activities.
Name: Todd Shealy(click on name for full bio)
Position: Director of football activities
First football match: Taylor County HS Bulldogs 1971 (Perry, FL)
What is your favorite ice cream flavor? chocolate peanut butter
What is your spirit animal? Butterfly
Who is your all-time favorite football player? Emmitt Smith
What is your favorite out-of-season activity? Travel with my wife, Beth
What would you like to be known for? Helping others achieve their goals and dreams.
Which past or present celebrity would you most like to meet? Ronald Reagan
If you could swap lives with someone famous, who would it be and why?
Jimmy Buffett earns his living by playing in shorts and flip flops. He makes music that transcends the decades.
What three words or phrases would your student athletes use to describe you?
shealy: Caring, understanding, honest.
What three words or phrases would your coaching colleagues use to describe you?
shealy: Hardworking, reliable, trustworthy.
What motivates you to work hard?
shealy: Win championships, work as a team for a common goal: to be the best!
What is your greatest achievement in sport?
shealy: Be part of the support staff for Division 1 Football National Championship 1996
What was the best advice you ever received and who gave it to you?
shealy: “It’s not how you start, it’s how you end.” Keith Tribble (AD Assistant, University of Florida)
Who is your role model?
shealy: My father.
What struck you about Western Carolina University?
shealy: The enthusiasm and excitement of winning a championship.
What is the most important thing your recruits point out about Western Carolina?
shealy: The chance to achieve things for the first time and lead the way.
What does the hashtag #CatamountCountry mean to you?
shealy: A group of alumni and friends with a passion for their university.
What is your favorite quote or statement from head coach Kerwin Bell?
shealy: “If they turn on the leaderboard and keep the score, we’re going to play to dominate and WIN!”
How important is the support of the Catamount Club to our efforts in WCU Football?
shealy: It is the team behind the team and extremely critical to the success of the program. Building a championship culture and soccer team requires financial resources to be the best. That doesn’t happen without the trust, belief and contributions of Catamount Club membership. The NCAA and conferences don’t crown champions that are consistent without that backing.
What message would you like to send to the Catamount Nation fanbase?
shealy: Thank you! It is your passion and generosity that will enable us to reach the “next level”.
