Yankees shouldn’t have topped the Blue Jays’ huge overpayment by Jose Berrios





The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays looked ready to fight to the wire for Minnesota Twins starter Jose Berrios …until Toronto shot forward with an offer that probably made Brian Cashman blush with secondhand embarrassment. And just like that, losing Berrios to a rival went from a difficult pill to swallow to a smooth, delicious, swallowable juice. Could the Yankees use pitching help? Obviously both in the bullpen and in the rotation. Berrios would have been a close match, and on the surface it stings to see him waltz towards a divisional rival who is a few inches behind them in the standings. However, when the return package was released, it was unthinkable that the Yankees would beat it for even one second. Early versions of this trade included injury-plagued Jays top pitching prospect Nate Pearson, but the final edition was much more painful for everyone involved. Austin Martin, Toronto’s No. 2 prospect, was complemented by Simeon Woods Richardson, their No. 4. That’s not how you get a guy like Berrios, who hovers around a 3.80 ERA annually, surpassing his own peripherals. Yankees were right to pass Jose Berrios for this award. Yaks. What is the Yankees equivalent of this trade? Probably Anthony Volpe and Luis Medina? Since most of us don’t want to use either player in a similar deal, it looks like we dodged a bullet here. Or rather, let the Blue Jays take the bullet and send it straight to their future. Objectively, moving a first round of the century last year in Martin for a year and a half in Berrios already feels like a hard to justify attempt to compete. The Vanderbilt product could theoretically have played in the middle when it came time to push George Springer to a corner position in the outfield while Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. continued to tear up the infield. New. In Minnesota alongside Royce Lewis, Trevor Larnach and Aaron Sabato, while you foot the bill for a starter in the middle. Oh, and they threw up Woods Richardson too. Right. Poor. Just look at these skewed trade values ​​and tell us that Cashman would have even considered this. Will Berrios help during the final two months of the season, including seven games against the Yankees? Secure. He is likely to impress more than Anthony Hatch (???), and will be behind Hyun-Jin Ryu and Alek Manoah next season. Good, solid base. But these are leaving to hurt, and Toronto is definitely smiling now through clenched teeth. Be glad it’s not you.

