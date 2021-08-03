56 U19 Rising Stars Gather in Antigua





— High Performance Training to start after the required COVID quarantine period ST JOHNS, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the players for the Rising Stars U19 High Performance Camp in Antigua. The camp is designed to take players to the next level of physical and mental skill development in the ongoing preparation program for the 2022 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies in January and February next year. The players started arriving in Antigua this past weekend. In addition to focused coaching sessions, the players will also compete in warm-up matches and more intense trial matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and CCG’s international venues. The final roster of 18 players will be selected for the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Tour of England in September, where they will play six Youth One-Day Internationals.

West thanked the various territorial councils for helping facilitate the unusual selection process and more adapted preparation approach, which became necessary due to the evolving and unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic constraints. He also outlined the contribution of some of those CWI coaches who have played a key role in the development of the Rising Stars program.

FULL SQUADS (with home areas) Barbados: Rivaldo Clarke, Hakeem Perryman, Tariq O’Neale, Johann Layne, Shaqkere Parris, Nimar Bolden, Giovonte Depeiza, Kwame Patton, Kamario Grant, Achilles Brown, Romario Brathwaite Guyana: Matthew Nandu, Mavindra Dindyal, Isai Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth Jamaica: Brandon English, Steven Wedderburn, Jordan Johnson, Justin Beckford, Andel Gordon, Nicholas Lewin, Oneil Roberts, Javid Simpson, Tamari Redwood, Gavasta Edmond Leeward Islands: Jaden Carmichael, Akadianto Willett, Anderson Amurdan, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory, Kelvin Pittman, Nathan Edward Trinidad and Tobago: Shiva Sankar, Matthew Gittens, Sion Hackett, Anderson Mahase, Isaiah Gomez, Vasant Singh, Aaron Bankay, Kyle Roopchand, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Nick Ramlal, Tariq Mohammed, Justin Jaggessar, Amrit Dass, Chaydon Raymond, Rajiv Ramnath, Kyle Kissoond Windward IslandsDivonie Joseph, Udell Preville, Tyran Theodore, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Tiron Charles, Keygan Arnold

