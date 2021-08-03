How Notre Dame Footballers, Parents Navigate NIL Opportunities

We had no expectations, Jackie said. It’s everyone’s first time at the rodeo, right? I swear, the inbox is flooded with questions from various companies and products.

Fortunately, the Hamiltons have marketing connections. Jackie works as a human resources manager for Shared Vision Marketing in Atlanta. Tyler works in business development for Athletes First Partners, a sports marketing agency affiliated with Athletes First, a full-service agency that represents NFL players, coaches and executives. Tyler, who played basketball in college, earned a Masters of Business Administration from William & Mary after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania.

Because it’s the player that he is, there are a lot of opportunities that we’ve been given, Tyler said. He’s one of those laid-back guys. He won’t try to be in every ad or anything like that. We tried to select a few things that we think he has genuine contact with and would like to support. So could keep it simple.

Tyler came up with the concept for the Kyles KH14 logo last year while bored during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is something we’ve been talking about for a few years now, Kyle and I, Tyler said. Being able to work on something like this together and keep it in the family. My dad likes to say he wants to go for the LeBron (James) model. That’s exactly the Kyles wheelhouse, because he’s the biggest LeBron fan I know.

We keep it all with people who are close and who we trust. Then ask for help from other individuals when we can keep the core group together to help everyone lift Kyle as much as possible.

Their father, Derrek, knows the business from his career as a professional basketball player abroad for more than a decade and as a trainer of professional athletes. He was sure they were prepared for what was coming this way.

But he agrees with Kyle that the NIL deals cannot distract him from his development as a footballer. The family can help make sure he doesn’t get overworked when the season starts. Kyles’ focus can’t be on NIL.