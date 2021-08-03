Field hockey announces autumn schedule for 2021







Catharyn Hayne – KLC Photos Cal opens the 2021 fall season on August 27

The Bears host five games in Berkeley

BERKELEY It’s going to be a quick turnaround for the California hockey program this summer. After competing in a regular season in the spring of 2021, the Golden Bears will return to the field this month for their fall 2021 campaign. The Bears will start the season at Stanford on Friday, August 27, before playing five home games at Underhill Field starting with the home opener on Sunday, August 29, against Liberty. The four other home games include visits from Dartmouth (September 5), Brown (September 17), Northwestern (September 19) and Senior Night will take place on Friday, October 22 against the Cardinal. That match will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network. After setting an overall record of 5-6 last spring, Cal just missed qualifying for the America East Conference Tournament, but the program delivered some impressive individual honors. Kiki de Bruine was named AE Rookie of the Year, and she and Brynn Zorilla made the all-conference first team. It was the third time Zorilla was included in the squad. Zorilla and Maddie Cleat tied for the team leader in points in the spring, each with a total of 10 points on four goals and two assists. Cato Cut returns to the cage after playing every minute in goal last season. She earned AE Defensive Player of the Week honors in the final week of the season last spring as she led the Bears to a three-game winning streak to close out the campaign. Stay tuned to CalBears.com and Twitter (@CalFieldHockey) for more schedule updates. Schedule autumn field hockey 2021

Date opponent Location August 27 in Stanford Stanford, CA

August 29 Liberty Berkeley, CA

September 5 Dartmouth Berkeley, CA September 10 in Towson Towson, MD

September 12 in Maryland College Park, MD

September 17 Brown Berkeley, CA

September 19 Northwestern Berkeley, CA September 24 in New Hampshire Durham, NH

September 26 in UMass-Lowell Lowell, MA

October 8 in Maine Orono, ME

October 10 in Vermont Burlington, Virginia

October 17 at UC Davis Davis, CA

Oct 22 Stanford Berkeley, CA October 29 in Monmouth Monmouth, NJ

Oct 31 in UAlbany Albany, NY

