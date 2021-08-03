Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz to have foot surgery after 5-12 weeks, says coach Frank Reich

WESTFIELD, Ind. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo surgery Monday on his injured left foot and will be out for about five to 12 weeks, said coach Frank Reich.

Reich said it was an old injury, possibly from high school, and a broken bone came loose in Wentz’ foot. Wentz felt a “stab in his foot” as he rolled out and planned to throw late into Thursday’s practice, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Friday.

The Colts met with multiple doctors to see what the best recovery process was. All parties involved agreed that surgery was the best way to remove the bone from the fifth metatarsal bone of Wentz’ foot and ensure the injury did not return.

“I think it was a punch for him for about two hours,” Reich said.

Reich said the reason for the wide recovery schedule is that players recover at different distances. The team may have a better understanding of Wentz’s return once he begins the rehabilitation process in between two to four weeks. The first two weeks after surgery will be mostly rest.

“Knowing Carson, I’m optimistic,” Reich said. “If you know this is the kind of injury, you don’t have to be pain free to play in. You have to get to an acceptable level of pain tolerance and then you can start playing. That can happen early.”

dr. David Porter, an orthopedic foot specialist who works with the Colts, will perform the surgery Monday in Indianapolis, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Colts gave up a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional pick in the second round (which could become a first-round pick if Wentz either plays at least 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps or 70% of the snaps and the Colts reach the playoffs) in the 2022 draft to get Wentz.

Wentz was in favor of Jalen Hurts with the Eagles last season after being fired 50 times and throwing 15 interceptions in 12 games.

Injuries were part of Wentz’s first five years in the NFL. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL late in the 2017 season. He only played a full season twice in his career.

The schedule isn’t doing the Colts any favors. The Colts’ first five games of the regular season are against teams — the Seahawks, Rams, Titans, Dolphins and Ravens — who had a combined 54-26 last season, four of which made it to the playoffs.

The Colts, despite knowing Wentz’s injury history, have no experience as a quarterback. Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton and Brett Hundley, who were signed by the Colts on Saturday, are the other quarterbacks on the roster. Hundley is the only one of the four to have attempted an NFL pass.

Eason, a 2020 fourth-round pick, will continue to receive first-team replays in practice and have a chance to start the regular season if Wentz is still sidelined.

“The work is now for Jacob,” Reich said. “He has to prove it, he knows that. Jacob is driving.’

A logical trade target, if the Colts decide to go that route, would be the Chicago Bears’ Nick Foles, who is currently the third quarterback behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Foles has a history with Reich, who was his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles when he replaced Wentz after his knee injury in 2017 and led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory.

Foles said Monday that if the Bears decide to trade him, he would like information about his destination. He spoke enthusiastically about Reich, but said he was not aware of any talks with the Colts.

“Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He understands me as a player, he understands me as a person. I haven’t had any conversations with him,” he said. “I’m a Chicago Bear now. He knows me. We all watched the 2017 season and the playoffs when he changed the attack and built it around me and you all saw what happened. So he understood my mentality as player and he was able to build it around me and put me and my teammates in a successful position.

“But that said, they have Carson and Carson and I have a lot of history. I have a lot of respect for Carson, he’s a great player. He’s going through a lot of adversity at the moment, but he will come back. You know what, he might miss a few games, but I know he’s back. But we haven’t had any conversations and right now I’m a Chicago Bear, so I’ll stick with these third-stringers and we’re going to cut them into cubes.”