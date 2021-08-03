Vols Football: Why Tennessee Fans Should Oppose SEC Expansion

Before anyone could understand it all, it happened.

What started with a rumor that Texas and Oklahoma were unhappy in the Big 12, and wanted to get to the SEC in less than 2 weeks of reality. We went into July wondering how Tennessee would fare next season, and wondering what pod they’ll be in when the 16-team conglomerate conference starts scheduling.

The vote was taken by university presidents in a matter of days. The only way fans found out was through social media. There was no public discussion, no timeline was ever given, no one was consulted except a group of academics studying Excel spreadsheets. The idea didn’t exist 14 days ago. A big part of the process was allegedly done in secret, and possibly done illegally. By Thursday 29 July at the latest, the vote was in and the preparations would be completed start admitting Texas and Oklahoma by 2025. If you were on a family road trip, you probably missed one of the biggest developments in college football history.

It all feels so bizarre, doesn’t it? The fact that it happened so quickly and how it marks the beginning of the end? All in 2 weeks.

Somehow Texas and Oklahoma are coming to the conference. This is certainly not the end of the reshuffle. More could happen next month. Or maybe next year. Or maybe in 2024, or 2025. Maybe even all the way to 2030. But the point is, the powers are now shifting to a very different landscape than we’re used to. On the horizon? A dominant 16-team SEC with a near monopoly on national title contenders and elite football programs.

There seems to be a gap in fan bases. In the beginning, much of the reaction from other SEC fanbases was one of negativity. Why bring in two programs that can quickly catch up to yours? Having Alabama and Georgia as consistent contenders was hard enough…why bring in a top 5 team from Oklahoma and a sleeping giant Texas?

Then the opposite opinion began to form. This section of the fanbase argues that a stronger SEC is not only good for Tennessee, but the development of a master SEC conference is also good for the sport in general.

Suffice it to say I disagree. Tennessee fans thankful for a good SEC are akin to a lion in a cramped zoo, thankful it has a zookeeper.

Seriously, why do we all care about the conference money pool if it leads to Tennessee being at the bottom of the ladder?

This isn’t just cheering for a conference during bowling season, or even a match-up outside of the conference. This is a multi-year decision that immediately results in a deliberate downgrade of Tennessees who are in its own conference. The Volunteers already have their job to do if they want to outdo 3-4 teams in their own division. The SEC applauds for bringing in Texas and Oklahoma applauds for the Tennessees’ demise.

It almost looks like some Tennessee fans are just SEC fans in general. They can’t even call themselves fans of college football because they know that the mega conferences are likely to kill 1/3 of teams that don’t fit neatly into reshuffle talks. Your school isn’t making boatloads of money? Isn’t your school right in the middle of a very densely populated region? Bad luck. I think you should have considered moving elsewhere.

Do you enjoy watching the Cinderellas of sport? That’s over. Once the mega conferences are formed, that’s the end. new State of Boise, New UCF, no Coastal Carolina, no Houston, no Northern Illinois, etc. You don’t have to believe that these teams would ever win a national championship. rode if they are nice to look at, they are wiped out. We love to watch the underdogs fight the giants. Yes, the giants win a lot. But you don’t like sports if you don’t like a David vs. Goliath story.

The recent news means those teams will never get the chance to do that.

There is one benefit I can get behind with these transactions: the eventual dissolution of the NCAA, with something more sustainable and equitable. An organization that has sensible compensation policies, that understand the unique dynamics that make college football so interesting.

But it wouldn’t turn out that way.

Rather, the result would be an even worse situation, with the big money-making schools giving the finger to the rest of the teams and becoming the real NFL feeder systems. Athletic departments completely devoid of any appreciation or ideas for college football. Just process athletes, give them a diploma with the name of the school on it, without ever caring who they hire. Essentially the same problem with higher education in general. You get rid of a monarchy and replace it with feudalism.

if you believe some reports, this eventually results in a monster conference with 30 teams that completely overwhelms every team that is outside. College football and possibly collegiate sports as a whole are taking a speed run from what we feared. A split between the Major teams and the Minor teams.

By the way, if you are a fan of a team like Missouri…why do you think the SEC will be loyal to your program? Let’s say the aforementioned monster conference takes place. Who do you think offers more value: your team, or someone like Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Clemson?

If you like college football, this is the nightmare scenario. The tradition, camaraderie and sense of community of the sport is second to none. If we continue on this road, we will eventually crush everything.

So if you’re one of those fans who says Tennessee is going to be bad either way, so we just have to enjoy the big games, be prepared for a bad Tennessee team that goes on and doesn’t play the rivals every year, and in instead it loses to teams it has no history with.

What kind of mentality is that? If you don’t care about the future of Tennessee and just want the best for the conference, buy some SEC gear and cheer for everyone who is on the SEC network at the time. It’s much more understandable than claiming you’re a Tennessee fan.

Maybe I’m too critical. Yes, the Tennessees’ struggles make it hard to keep up with the program year after year. Yes, the current configuration of the sport is not sustainable. But the nuclear option is not always the right one.

There is also something to be said about the money aspect.

The argument goes like this: More money for the SEC means better things for Tennessee. Each team gets a piece of the pie, even if they don’t win. The bigger the cake, the better. The money helps build programs and keep them competitive.

Is there a more objectively refuted argument? The SEC makes the most money of any major conference, and Tennessee has been terrible for most of the past decade. Teams like be Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, all have seen their status in the SEC largely unchanged.

It’s not that money is a key to success in sports other than football. If an SEC program wants to be competitive in, say, baseball… they need a very small fraction of a payout to do that. In the case of Tennessee, coach Tony Vitello earns only $1.5 million a year and is one of the highest paid in the nation. Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovation could be the costliest in history college baseballand it would cost about half of what Tennessee football makes in one year.

Tennessee isn’t hungry for money either. In case you were wondering.

Here is the truth that is honest with God. Tennessee could leave the SEC tomorrow, and they’d be one of the the most wanted programs in the nation. Tennessee is a top-15 revenue program that has endured the absolute worst stretch in its athletic history. Now they are coming out slowly. The football team is clearly figuring it out. But the men’s basketball team is now a force in the SEC, along with a promising start for baseball. Other sports like softball, women’s basketball and more have been decent for quite some time (even if they aren’t as good as they once were.)

The athletics division itself brings in tens of millions of dollars in revenue, and the raw value of the program runs into the hundreds of millions. Why on earth do people care so much if Tennessee gets a little more money in exchange for a much harder path to relevance?

Fans of G5 teams are likely to chuckle reading this article. For years, their teams have been barred from discussions about national titles, money-making conferences, and more. Now that reality will set in for another large number of teams.

Fair? That could be quite a nice reality, if those schools want to continue with their football programs. Instead of focusing on TV rights and money, they’re going to focus on regional rivalries and perpetuating a version of college football that’s been fading for years. They don’t have to try to outbid the big schools for recruits. ESPN will not intervene and try to pit members against each other. One team will not make excessive demands on the conference to satisfy them.

At the end of the day, if you’re a Tennessee fan, you need to cater for something more than a conference. You cannot value money that you will never see.

You didn’t follow the volunteers in the hope that they would eventually land a spot in the NFL feeder system. You followed them because the team meant something to you, your family or the people around you. You don’t expect an annual battle for the national title, but you? expect a fair chance to at least try.

This is all screaming into the void. Texas and Oklahoma are coming. They probably won’t be the last two to arrive either. Whatever the future holds, it certainly doesn’t look like it will bring good things for Tennessee.