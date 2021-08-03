Sports
The 7 best tennis shorts for men to wear on the court in 2021
With the 2020 Olympics currently underway a year later in 2021, you’re probably feeling very, well, jealous right now. Why didn’t my parents force me to continue those swimming lessons when I was five? Why did I never take gymnastics classes as a child? How come the only time I pick up a tennis ball these days, I throw it at my dog?
These are questions were all wonder now. We could have been Olympic gold medalists because we cried out loud!
While it’s absolutely impossible that most of us will ever become Olympians, we can still practice for fun, right? That said, there’s never been a better shot at becoming the newest Serena Williams of your hometown. All you need? The best tennis shoes, a tennis racket, some tennis balls and the best tennis shorts for men.
There’s no better time than now to collect the best shorts options to update your tennis white. Check out our favorites now.
1. G Gradual Training Running Shorts
While not made specifically for tennis, the G Gradual Workout Running Shorts are some of the best for running back and forth on the court. The shorts are made of mesh material for high performance and quick drying. Best of all? There are zippered pockets on both sides for safekeeping. Not that you should have anything in your pockets during the game, but you get what we mean.
Buy: G Gradual Workout Running Shorts $16.99
2. Lululemon Pace Breaker Short 7 Liner
It shouldn’t come with any shock that Lululemon makes one of the best workout clothes for everyone. These shorts are designed for running and training, making them perfect for chasing the ball on the court. Each pair is lightweight, quick-drying and made for multi-sport use, so you can wear them from your morning run to tennis and then lift with your buds. You know, when you’re that active. The shorts come in a whole range of fun colors, so if you’re not too keen on the classic white tennis shorts look, you’ll have no problem finding something else.
To buy:
Lululemon Pace Breaker Short 7
$68.00
3. BALEAF 5 Running Shorts for Athletics
Budget doesn’t always mean cheap. These running shorts from Amazon will cost you just over $20, but are made to last a lifetime of tennis matches. The shorts are lightweight and quick drying, as the best tennis shorts for men should be and come in a number of non-white colors. The 5-inch inseam hits the thigh in a stylish way, giving you just the right amount of freedom of movement you need for the sport.
4. NikeCourt Dri-FIT victory
Nike really knows how to make the right shorts for every occasion. The Dri-FIT Victory Shorts are exactly what you want to keep on your body as you hit the ball back and forth. Yes, they flex, stretch and do everything you need with tennis shorts, but they also have mesh-lined pockets so as not to interfere with your game when packing.
To buy:
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
$45.00
5. adidas Tastigo 19 Shorts
Unlike most tennis shorts, adidas opted for a looser cut on the Tastigo 19 Shorts without sacrificing technical innovations. While they may be football shorts, these are some of the best tennis shorts to rock out on the court. Each pair is lightweight, flexible, moisture wicking and breathable to keep you comfortable during your game. They also come in black, navy, blue, red and more colors.
Buy: adidas Tastigo 19 Shorts $24.50
6. Uniqlo DRY-EX Shorts
Okay okay. Well, give you a non-white option. While white is kind of the main game when it comes to a tennis match, black is becoming more and more popular. These shorts from Uniqlo feature DRY-EX technology and added odor control to keep you smell-free all day long.
To buy:
Uniqlo DRY-EX Shorts
$24.90
7. Rhone Mako Shorts
BEST WITH COMPRESSION LINING
Rhones Mako Shorts are some of the most stretchy shorts on the market. Throw them on and feel how much you can move in them. They are made for all sports and modes, whichever way you want, so you can get any job done. The Mako Shorts have a built-in compression liner with anti-odor technology. So no underwear needed. God bless.
To buy:
Rhone Mako shorts
$68.00
