Sports
UMaine Men’s Team Turns To Junior Hockey Guru To Fulfill Assistant Coaching
While a young assistant coach at Union College in New York, Jason Fortier was one of the first junior hockey coaches to meet new University of Maine men’s coach Ben Barr.
One of the players Barr would eventually recruit for the University of Massachusetts was defenseman Mario Ferraro, who played for Fortier from 2014 to 2015. Ferraro became captain of the Minutemen and went straight from UMass to the NHL San Jose Sharks.
Now Barr and Fortier will look together for recruits like Ferraro as Fortier was named the new assistant coach for the UMaine team. The two coaches say they share the same philosophies.
Everyone who has played for Jason loves him. He knows everyone in the hockey world and has connections everywhere, Barr said. He’s a hockey guru.
Fortier, Barr and returning assistant Alfie Michaud will try to bring a program back to a level of fame that earned two NCAA championships, 11 Frozen Four appearances, and 18 NCAA tournament berths. UMaine has not reached the Hockey East semifinals or played an NCAA Tournament tournament since the 2011-12 season.
The new assistant coach has an extensive background. Fortier was the British Columbia Junior Hockey League Coach of the Year while with Coquitlam for the 2019-20 season. The Ontario native spent the past season coaching the Odessa (Texas) Jackalopes in the North American Hockey League. He was also general manager.
He also said that the fact that Barr has recruited players for three NCAA championship teams at Union, UMass and Providence College made an attractive job even more appealing.
I am extremely excited, he said.
Fortier replaces Ben Guite, who was the assistant and then assistant head coach under the late Red Gendron, who died unexpectedly on April 9. Guite is now the head coach of the ECHL’s Maine Mariners.
Two seasons ago as coach and general manager, Fortier led Coquitlam to a record 47-9 and the regular season championship in the regular season. The Express were undefeated in the playoffs en route to the division finals, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season.
Fortier took over as head coach at Coquitlam midway through the 2017-18 season, after two years as an assistant coach at the major junior level with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League in 2016-17 and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He has also coached at the under-18 level and led Ontario’s largest NCAA College Hockey Showcase of 2011-14.
More than 100 players coached by Fortier have played Division I hockey, including 44 from the past three seasons. Fortier said he has developed a number of Canadian contacts that will help UMaines recruit.
Alfie (Michaud) has done a great job finding players that fit the program and Ben and I want to add to that, Fortier said.
Barr pointed out that Fortier has been a winner on virtually all of his stops and that his players improved noticeably under his tutelage. Fortier has seven championships and is passionate about developing players to reach their full potential.
He was a high-scoring left winger in the Canadian junior hockey ranks before playing professional hockey in Germany and the Netherlands and returning to North America to play for the Wichita Thunder of the Central Hockey League and at Sault College and Humber College.
Fortier cited a number of other reasons why the course is so attractive, including a storied hockey history, student and community support, and the university’s $90 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation for improvements to athletic facilities, of which $20 million will go to to upgrading the 45-year-old Alfond Arena.
It’s nice that the university and the community care about the program as much as we do, he said.
