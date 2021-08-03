5 Memorable Moments From Kyle Lowry’s Time With Raptors

TORONTO — Star point guard Kyle Lowry leaves the Raptors to sign with the Miami Heat, ending a successful nine-season run in Toronto, including seven consecutive playoff appearances and the franchise’s only NBA championship in 2019.

Here are five memorable moments from the player often referred to as the “greatest Raptor of all time.”

LEAVE EVERYTHING ON THE FLOOR

The Raptors closed their surprise playoff appearance of 2014 with a crushing 104–103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Lowry, who scored a game-high 28 points in the game, had a chance to send the Raptors into the second round, but his buzzing shot attempt was blocked by Paul Pierce.

Lowry lay on the hardwood of the then Air Canada Center when teammate and friend DeMar DeRozan came to comfort him. Despite the loss, the crowd sent the home side on its shield with a boisterous chant of “Let’s Go Raptors.”

It was probably at that time that the legend of Kyle Lowry was born in Toronto.

Lowry, who would become a free agent after the season and nearly got traded to the New York Knicks earlier in the campaign, re-signed in Toronto and became the engine of the greatest era in the team’s history.

Silence HIS CRITICS

Wrongly or not, Lowry had a reputation as a post-season underperformer as the Raptors entered the 2019 playoffs.

While he had some good playoff performances that flew under the radar, his inability to help the Raptors overcome LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with clunkers like his zero-point performance against Orlando in Toronto’s first-round series opener in 2019 loomed large. on.

However, Lowry has emphatically shed this shameful reputation with a stellar performance in the Raptors’ title-winning Game 6 win at Golden State. He scored Toronto’s first 11 points to give it the hot start it needed, finishing the game with 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

How long will it take to see a statue of Kyle Lowry?#WeTheNorth | #RapsOnSN pic.twitter.com/bv33cmSfL5 — Sportnet (@Sportnet) August 3, 2021

CARRIRE-HIGH

Lowry chased the Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference, scoring 43 points high in his career to lead the Raptors to a come-from-behind 99-97 win over LeBron and co., on February 26, 2016.

That included the winner on a long two over Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova with time running out. It was a great performance from Lowry, who also had nine assists, five rebounds and four steals that night.

NEVER SAY DEATH

As a team first point guard, Lowry likes to act as floor general and involve his teammates in the offense.

However, sometimes he has to put in some heavy lifting to lift his squad to a win. Such was the case in Game 6 of Toronto’s second round series against Boston in the 2020 playoffs.

Lowry played 53 minutes in Toronto’s hard-fought 125-122 win, scoring 33 points, scoring eight rebounds and providing six assists. As crucial as his timely buckets were his elite defense, especially in the fourth quarter.

LOAD

Known as a cerebral and tough player, Lowry is masterful at combining these two traits by getting in the way of opponents taking over an attack, resulting in an offensive foul against the offending player and a momentum- changing turnover.

While Lowry’s penchant for causing impeachment is well known in Toronto, it’s not the kind of flashy skill that moves the needle among the bigger NBA fans.

The basketball world saw the master in action during the all-star game of 2020, when Lowry took on two strikes – virtually unheard of for the offensive showcase that is light on heavy defense. He first got in the way of former teammate Kawhi Leonard, then pulled off a late attack on James Harden, even taking celebrity visitor Spike Lee out of his seat.