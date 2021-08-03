The university football landscape will look very different in 2025ExBulletin

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly Talks to Nicole Auerbach, Senior Writer for the athletic, on the rescheduling of athletic conferences and what this means for the future of college football.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, Host:

The university football landscape will look very different in 2025. On Friday, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma both accepted invitations to participate in the SEC’s Southeastern Conference powerhouse. They will leave the Big 12 Conference. Now, one of the things at stake is how fans can watch teams compete on TV. In other words, billions of dollars and media rights. And many people are not happy. Nicole Auerbach covers college football for The Athletic and now joins us.

Hey Nicolette.

NICOLE AUERBACH: Hello. Thanks for having me.

KELLY: So we have to point out that Texas and Oklahoma wanted this. They asked for this, to leave the Big 12 and join the SCC. As short as you can say, why?

AUERBACH: Well, the shortest way is to just say money. The SEC is going to pay its schools the most. Everyone has renegotiations, media rights deals coming up or just coming up. And the SEC is incredibly well positioned to continue monetizing the biggest brands in college football. And Texas and Oklahoma did well. They really were. But there is more money to be made in the SEC.

KELLY: How crushing is this loss for the Big 12?

AUERBACH: Oh, it’s very crushing. I mean, you’re talking about the pivot of the Big 12 conference, the biggest brands, the anchors. And you can already see, based on, you know, industry experts, that the value of that group of schools drops significantly if you exclude Texas and Oklahoma.

KELLY: Now I want to bring ESPN and its role here. ESPN owns the SEC network. ESPN is also sharing a deal to broadcast Big 12 games. And the Big 12 commissioner, Bob Bowlsby, has accused the network of conspiring to tear its conference apart in favor of the SEC. ESPN denies that. What do you read about this?

AUERBACH: It’s very complicated. This is obviously going to be a very ugly divorce. And it’s so rare to hear a sitting conference commissioner go after one of their broadcast partners. But he does that because, again, this comes down to money. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to grant rights until 2025. The question is, if the rest of the league falls apart, Texas and Oklahoma wouldn’t owe the people that much money.

KELLY: How does this fit into some of the broader changes that are underway? Speaking of money, speaking of college sports, I’m thinking of the recent decision to let athletes take advantage of their own name and likeness, for example. There is quite a change going on here.

AUERBACH: It’s a transformative time in college sports. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the SEC is making this power grab in an era where the NCAA has never been weaker. They want to position themselves to determine their own future, chart their own course and not wait for more lawsuits to go all the way to the Supreme Court or until the NCAA changes and makes rules after commission after commission after commission.

KELLY: I can’t let you go without actually asking about football. What does this mean for people who just want to watch good college football?

AUERBACH: There is good college football in the SEC. I mean every time this happens it gets more challenging, A, for people like me to even remember what leagues and divisions everyone is in, but also for fans because you’re going to a conference that’s much further away, and it is more difficult and perhaps more expensive to go to competitions. And there are new rivalries, and they are not steeped in tradition. So it’s just – it sucks. And that affects the balance across the country. And it’s just – it’s not great.

KELLY: Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic.

Thanks, Nicolette.

AUERBACH: Thanks for having me.

