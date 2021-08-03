Sports
The university football landscape will look very different in 2025ExBulletin
NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly Talks to Nicole Auerbach, Senior Writer for the athletic, on the rescheduling of athletic conferences and what this means for the future of college football.
MARY LOUISE KELLY, Host:
The university football landscape will look very different in 2025. On Friday, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma both accepted invitations to participate in the SEC’s Southeastern Conference powerhouse. They will leave the Big 12 Conference. Now, one of the things at stake is how fans can watch teams compete on TV. In other words, billions of dollars and media rights. And many people are not happy. Nicole Auerbach covers college football for The Athletic and now joins us.
Hey Nicolette.
NICOLE AUERBACH: Hello. Thanks for having me.
KELLY: So we have to point out that Texas and Oklahoma wanted this. They asked for this, to leave the Big 12 and join the SCC. As short as you can say, why?
AUERBACH: Well, the shortest way is to just say money. The SEC is going to pay its schools the most. Everyone has renegotiations, media rights deals coming up or just coming up. And the SEC is incredibly well positioned to continue monetizing the biggest brands in college football. And Texas and Oklahoma did well. They really were. But there is more money to be made in the SEC.
KELLY: How crushing is this loss for the Big 12?
AUERBACH: Oh, it’s very crushing. I mean, you’re talking about the pivot of the Big 12 conference, the biggest brands, the anchors. And you can already see, based on, you know, industry experts, that the value of that group of schools drops significantly if you exclude Texas and Oklahoma.
KELLY: Now I want to bring ESPN and its role here. ESPN owns the SEC network. ESPN is also sharing a deal to broadcast Big 12 games. And the Big 12 commissioner, Bob Bowlsby, has accused the network of conspiring to tear its conference apart in favor of the SEC. ESPN denies that. What do you read about this?
AUERBACH: It’s very complicated. This is obviously going to be a very ugly divorce. And it’s so rare to hear a sitting conference commissioner go after one of their broadcast partners. But he does that because, again, this comes down to money. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to grant rights until 2025. The question is, if the rest of the league falls apart, Texas and Oklahoma wouldn’t owe the people that much money.
KELLY: How does this fit into some of the broader changes that are underway? Speaking of money, speaking of college sports, I’m thinking of the recent decision to let athletes take advantage of their own name and likeness, for example. There is quite a change going on here.
AUERBACH: It’s a transformative time in college sports. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the SEC is making this power grab in an era where the NCAA has never been weaker. They want to position themselves to determine their own future, chart their own course and not wait for more lawsuits to go all the way to the Supreme Court or until the NCAA changes and makes rules after commission after commission after commission.
KELLY: I can’t let you go without actually asking about football. What does this mean for people who just want to watch good college football?
AUERBACH: There is good college football in the SEC. I mean every time this happens it gets more challenging, A, for people like me to even remember what leagues and divisions everyone is in, but also for fans because you’re going to a conference that’s much further away, and it is more difficult and perhaps more expensive to go to competitions. And there are new rivalries, and they are not steeped in tradition. So it’s just – it sucks. And that affects the balance across the country. And it’s just – it’s not great.
KELLY: Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic.
Thanks, Nicolette.
AUERBACH: Thanks for having me.
(SOUNDBITE FROM FRANZ FERDINAND SONG, “BLOOD SHOPPING”)
Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, please visit our Terms of Use and Consent Pages website at www.npr.org.
NPR transcripts are made on an urgent deadline by: Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not yet be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/02/1023925089/the-college-football-landscape-is-going-to-look-vastly-different-come-2025
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]