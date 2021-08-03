Flyers Announce Additions and Promotions for Hockey Operations Personnel

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have made several additions and promotions to their hockey operations staff, including their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in preparation for the 2021-22 season, according to Chuck Fletcher, president of Hockey Operations and general manager.

Mike O’Connell – Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Player Development

O’Connell joins the Flyers of the Los Angeles Kings, where for the past 15 years (2006-21) he was Pro Scout, Player Development Consultant, and Senior Advisor to the General Manager. His name is engraved on the Stanley Cup for his role in building the roster for the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup Championships.

Prior to joining the Kings, O’Connell was the Vice President and General Manager of the Boston Bruins from 2000-06, where he built a team that won two Division titles and set a record of 179-130-78-39 ( draw) .

O’Connell played 13 seasons in the NHL as a defenseman with the Bruins, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks, earning 440 points (105g-335a) in 860 regular-season games.

He recorded a career high of 60 points (18g-42a) in 1983-84 when he was named to the NHL All-Star Game with the Bruins, which was also part of four seasons in which he scored 50 or more points. He continues to hold the Bruins record for longest goal streak by a defender with seven games.

O’Connell is also a veteran of 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games where he has earned 32 points (8g-24a).

Nick Beverley – Pro Scout

Beverley joins the Flyers staff after spending the past 16 years as a scout for the Nashville Predators since July 2005.

Before joining the Predators, he was the assistant general of the Chicago Blackhawks from 2000-01 to 2002-03. He also spent time in the Toronto Maple Leafs front office in various positions from 1994-2000, such as director of pro scouting, director of player personnel, and as interim head coach during the 1995-96 (9-6-2) season.

After retiring as a player in 1980, he served the Kings organization for 14 seasons from 1980-94, including assistant coach (1981-82), head coach of their AHL affiliate, New Haven Nighthawks (1982-85), scout and director of player staff (1985-90), assistant general manager (1990-92) and general manager of the Kings for two seasons (1992-93 to 1993-94), including a trip to the 1993 Stanley Cup final.

Beverley played 11 seasons as a defenseman in the NHL, appearing in 502 games and recording 112 points (18g-94a) with the Boston Bruins (1966-67 to 1973-74), Pittsburgh Penguins (1973-74), New York Rangers ( 1974-75 to 1976-77), Minnesota North Stars (1976-77 to 1977-78), Los Angeles Kings (1978-79) and Colorado Rockies (1978-79 to 1979-80).

Joakim Grundberg – Director of European Scouting

Grundberg has spent the past eight seasons with the Flyers after joining the Scouting staff in 2013-14 as a European Scout. In his role, he will oversee the scouts and the scouting process in the European competitions.

Born in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, he spent five years as a scout for MODO Hockey in the Swedish Hockey League before joining the Flyers. He played several seasons as a forward in Swedish hockey leagues including J20 SuperElit, Allsvenskan and Division 1, 2 and 3.

Matt Bardsley – Amateur Scout

Bardsley joins the Flyers after spending the past 14 years in the Western Hockey League with the Portland Winterhawks (1999 to 2018) and Kamloops Blazers (2018-21).

Most recently, Bardsley was the Blazers’ general manager since the 2018-19 season. He built a team that won two consecutive division titles in 2020 and 2021.

During his tenure at Portland, he held a variety of positions including scout, director of player personnel, director of hockey operations and assistant general manager. The club captured four consecutive WHL conference championships from 2011-14, including the 2013 WHL Championship.

Jacob Hurlbut – Deputy Director of Hockey Analytics

Hurlbut is entering his sixth season with the Flyers, having previously served as a Lead Developer in the Flyers Hockey Analytics division.

Prior to joining the Flyers, Hurlbut worked with St. Lawrence University’s NCAA Division-I Men’s Ice Hockey program as a special assistant, in addition to working as an independent hockey analysis consultant for teams in the NHL and NCAA. He graduated from St. Lawrence University in 2015, where he worked in an analytical role with the men’s hockey program and was part of a research fellowship seeking to develop analytical assessments of NHL players.

He will continue to report to Ian Anderson, the club’s director of Hockey Analytics.

Dan Warnke – Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Flyers

Warnke is entering his third season with the Flyers after serving his previous two seasons as the team’s assistant strength and conditioning coach in June 2019. Before joining the Flyers, he spent three seasons as a strength and conditioning coach for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and served as an assistant director of strength and conditioning at the University of Minnesota. He has worked with professionals from the NHL, NBA, MLB and a number of professional football leagues and is also a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

DeRick O’Connell – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Flyers

O’Connell has served in many leadership roles as a regional director of sports performance, head strength coach, sports scientist and senior strength coach in collegiate, private and corporate settings. He has worked with athletes in more than 35 professional teams and 60 Division 1 teams.

He was a contributing member of the Medical Advisory Board in a joint venture between Hackensack University Medical Center and the New York Giants. He was also previously the Performance Manager for Team Gomez, a professional fighting team, and Director of Sports Performance at Breck School. DeRick has made multiple stops with the Strength and Conditioning Department at the University of Minnesota, where he spent more than 5 1/2 years as a sports scientist and strength coach on the men’s and women’s Gopher Hockey programs.

Joining the Lehigh Valley Phantoms under the staff of head coach Ian Laperriere as assistant coaches are Jason Smith and Riley Armstrong. Jacob Rogers has been added to the Phantoms staff as an assistant equipment manager.

Jason Smith – Assistant Coach, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Smith, 47 (11/2/1973), joins the Phantoms after spending parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League. He was an associate coach of the Prince George Cougars from 2019-21 and was the head coach of the Kelowna Rockets for parts of three seasons from 2016-17 through the start of the 2018-19 season.

Prior to his time in the WHL, Smith was with the Ottawa Senators organization from 2012 to 2016. He was named a Scouting and Development Consultant for Ottawa for the 2012-13 season and served as the Senators’ assistant coach prior to the 2014-15 season.

Smith retired as a player after a 15-year NHL career playing over 1,000 regular season games with the New Jersey Devils (1993-97), Toronto Maple Leafs (1997-99), Edmonton Oilers (1999-2007) , Philadelphia Flyers (2007-08) and Ottawa Senators (2008-09).

He recorded 41 goals and 128 assists for 169 points in 1,008 regular season games and appeared in 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games where he racked up 11 points (1g-10a) and a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006 with the Oilers.

Smith played one season with the Flyers in 2007-08, where he was the team’s 16th captain and led them to the Eastern Conference Finals. He was originally drafted in the first round (18th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft.

Riley Armstrong – Assistant Coach, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Armstrong, 36 (11/8/1984), joins the Phantoms staff after his last two seasons as the head coach of the ECHL’s Maine Mariners in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He was named the first head coach in Mariners team history on February 17, 2018, and was promoted to assistant general manager of the team ahead of the 2019-20 season. He led the Mariners to a record 69-58-7 in 134 regular season games.

Prior to joining the Mariners, Armstrong served as an assistant coach for the Wheeling Nailers, the ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, from 2016-17 to 2017-18.

Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Armstrong played professional hockey for 12 years with his first five seasons in the San Jose Sharks organization, including three with the Worcester Sharks, with whom he made several trips to Portland as a visiting player, and made his NHL debut in 2008-09 for San Jose.

Armstrong retired from some of Europe’s top professional leagues, playing in Russia, Finland, Germany and Sweden. He also had additional stints in the AHL and ECHL during that time before concluding his career with the ECHL’s Reading Royals. He played a total of 610 professional games, including 404 in the AHL, 75 in the ECHL and 129 in Europe, scoring a total of 156 goals and 180 assists for 336 points.