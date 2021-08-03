



After nearly 3 hours of NBA Free Agency, Neil Olshey and the Portland Trail Blazers have made a move. With big man Zach Collins reportedly headed for San Antonio, and Enes Kanter an unrestricted free agent, Portland certainly had a hole in the frontcourt to support ‘Bosnian beast’ Jusuf Nurkic. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Portland has found their solution in veteran center Cody Zeller for free players. Free agent C Cody Zeller has agreed to a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Adrian wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021 The 6’11, 245-pound veteran was a lottery pick for the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2013 (No. 4 overall). In 8 seasons, all with Charlotte, the Washington, IN native averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game. His best season for the Hornets was in 2019-20, where he averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 58 games (39 starts). Last season, the 28-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Hornets, starting with 21. He averaged 20.9 minutes, 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor. According to Spotrac, the University of Indiana graduate is off a $56 million 4-year contract and made more than $15 million last season. In a July episode of“The Woj Pod”with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Zeller discussed what he’s looking for in his next team. In my mind, a team that is top four in their conference, they play for home advantage, they don’t play to make the playoffs, they play for home advantage and then anything can happen once you get into play-offs. offs,” Zeller explained. “In my mind, that’s a winning team. Even if that means playing 15, 20 minutes as a backup center on such a team, that would be my ideal role in free agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/northwest/trail-blazers/report-trail-blazers-sign-free-agent-center-cody-zeller The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos