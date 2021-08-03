Slough’s cricket and hockey clubs are at war over the future of a field they both share

A war rages between two Berkshire sports clubs after city council approved plans for a new field.

Slough Hockey Club is at odds with Slough Cricket Club over land intended for a third cricket ground.

A majority of Slough Borough Council planning committee members approved the plans, as well as a locker room shed, new scoreboard, high batting screen and fencing extension in June.

READ MORE: New Lidl takes a step forward as chain plans to take over empty furniture store

Speaking at the meeting, Slouch Cricket Club treasurer Nadeem Syed said they struggled to accommodate their growing membership with two pitches, which resulted in new members being turned away.

The club is considering creating a new girls’ section and a new disabled section, but needs a different pitch.

But this application caused an argument with Slough Hockey Club, which shares part of the cricket club’s site and claims that they bought that particular land with their own money to create a second hockey field because they want to become an academy.

The hockey club must build a second field for this.





If you sign up for the BerkshireLive newsletter, you will receive our daily news email. It couldn’t be easier and it takes seconds – just press here, enter your email address and follow the instructions. You can also enter your address at the top of this page in the box below the image on most desktop and mobile platforms. To change your mind? At the bottom of every newsletter we send there is an ‘unsubscribe’ button. You can also sign up on our website and comment on our stories by clicking here and logging in.

Hockey club president Harjit Sandhu said: Hockey has ambitions to expand here, and we need to expand because now we also have a problem.

We go out and rent facilities elsewhere because we have an overload of hockey club members.

“They are not always available because a number of other sports also use those facilities.

They also claimed that the cricket club does not own the land and is owned by Slough Sports Club, which controls both groups, and the cricket club has notified the sports club of their plans.

The sports club’s statutes state that all buildings and land on behalf of the groups are owned by the club’s administrators.

But Mr Syed said they bought this land 21 years ago and it is in their name which was provided to the council and Sports England and the plans were shown to the sports club.

He said without proving that this is their land, the council would not have approved their plans, nor would they have received money from Sports England to install a third pitch.

While not opposed to a third field, Slough Hockey Club added that their ideas were crushed by the cricket club for a hybrid arrangement that can accommodate both fields.

But for this, the cricket club would have to rearrange their grounds to accommodate a second hockey field, which Mr. Sandhu criticized the cricket club for not using their grounds economically where they could easily place another field elsewhere.

The cricket club treasurer said a hybrid arrangement is not possible due to the pitch material used, for example hockey uses an artificial turf pitch and cricket does not.

He also said that the cricket club has already redecorated their fields when the hockey club next door moved to accommodate a hockey pitch.

Mr Syed said: We have decided that when we build the field we will leave enough space for them for a future hockey field if they want to. It’s 7.5 hectares of land, we only need 3.5 hectares.

So we can have our ground and there is plenty of room for a hockey field if they want to use that space in the future to expand their playing facilities.

We made that offer and from our point of view we have been fair and reasonable.