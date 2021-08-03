Sports
THE SUN CHRONICLE 2021 BOYS TENNIS ALL-STARS: Talented Area Court Was Well Served | Local sports
Senior leadership and senior experience made all the difference for the Mansfield High boys’ tennis team in 2021.
With a trio of seniors, each standing on the Memorial Park courts two years ago as sophomores on the varsity team, the Hornets took the #2 spot in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League and qualified for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
Four members of Mansfield coach Gary Belastocks’ team highlight the rosters for The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Tennis All-Star Team.
Senior captains Nikhil Lankipalle and Dheeraj Valluru, along with classmate Kai Schirmacher, join fantastic freshman and No. 1 singles player Kailash Elumelai as Mansfield Highs representatives on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Tennis All-Star roster of the elite players of the areas.
The Hornets are joined in The Sun Chronicle Team by a pair of Rocketeers from North Attleboro High, a pair of Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks, two Dighton-Rehoboth Falcons, and a pair of King Philip Regional High Warriors.
North Attleboros Sun Chronicle rosters, senior singles players Jonah Manso and Sam Gallagher, took seven and ten wins in the #1 and #2 spots respectively. Both were members of the Rocketeers 2018 Kelley-Rex Division championship team.
Bishop Feehan Highs No. 1 doubles team of James Mallon and Logan Gallagher took 10 wins in their first season as a tandem and helped the Shamrocks progress to the Catholic Central League title game.
The representatives of Dighton-Rehoboth Highs on the Sun Chronicle Boys Tennis All-Star Team are the Anghinetti brothers. Peter and David. The Anghinetti siblings, a senior and a freshman, played in the #1 and #2 singles spots for the seven-win Falcons, respectively. Peter Anghinetti was undefeated in all eight of his contested games, while David Anghinetti set a 7-1 record in his rookie season.
By winning six of the seven games to finish the season and qualify for the MIAA tournament, King Philip allowed Regional High singles Nick Putney and Brady Jannell to be selected as Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Putney, a two-year No. 1 singles veteran, won eight games, while Jannell moved up from doubles as a freshman to win eight games at No. 2 singles.The Hornets recorded the fourth most wins overall (10) of all Hockomock League members, finishing second (eight) in the division competition.
Mansfield was right there on the competitive edge among the top teams in the Hockomock League with Franklin, Sharon and Canton.
For the Hornets, Elumelai moved up to No. 1 in singles with nine wins, making him one of the handful of true elite players in the Hockomock League. The Hornets have won seven games this season with 5-0 scores to prove the balance and depth of the roster. The Northeastern University-bound Valluru captured nine wins to the No. 2 singles position.
Combining such talents as Mansfield’s No. 1 doubles team, Lankipalle and Schirmacher recorded nine wins, but even more impressive were their academic laurels as they will attend the University of Virginia and the University of Chicago respectively.
Those are smart, smart kids, Belastock said of his multidimensional selection. The tennis kids in Mansfield are quite impressive. They have a really good attitude, nobody seems to feel the pressure. Tennis is a great outlet for them to balance their studies and all the other things they do. They really want to win, but they are not hard on themselves.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesunchronicle.com/sports/local_sports/the-sun-chronicle-2021-boys-tennis-all-stars-talented-area-court-was-well-served/article_0aa75315-71ed-5491-b928-aa28d7d37207.html
