Last week in hockey: August 3rd

Back again from last off-season, I'm here to update you all on the last week in hockey. While Oilers news may be scarce, I'll work to bring you the latest from the NHL and hockey.

The biggest news of the past week…

FREE AGENCY

With over $116 million spent, 2021 enabled free agency teams to spend more than they have in years past.

Blake Coleman C Flames (6 years, $29.4 million)

C Flames (6 years, $29.4 million) Gabriel Landeskog LW Avalanche (7 years, $56 million)

LW Avalanche (7 years, $56 million) Philipp Grubauer G Cracking (6 years, $35.4 million)

G Cracking (6 years, $35.4 million) Dougie Hamilton D Devils (7 years, $63 million)

D Devils (7 years, $63 million) Zach Hyman LW Oilers (7 years, $38.5 million)

LW Oilers (7 years, $38.5 million) Philip Danault C Kings (6 years, $33 million)

C Kings (6 years, $33 million) Tyson Barrie D Oilers (3 years, $13.5 million)

D Oilers (3 years, $13.5 million) Petr Mrazek G Maple Leafs (3 years, $11.4 million)

G Maple Leafs (3 years, $11.4 million) David Savard D Canadians (4 years, $14 million)

D Canadians (4 years, $14 million) Alec Martinez D Golden Knights (3 years, $15.75 million)

D Golden Knights (3 years, $15.75 million) Frederik Andersen hurricanes (2 years, $9 million)

hurricanes (2 years, $9 million) Kyle Palmieric RW Islanders (reported)

RW Islanders (reported) Nick Foligno LW Bruins (2 years, $7.6 million)

LW Bruins (2 years, $7.6 million) Brandon Saad LW Blues (5 years, $22.5 million)

LW Blues (5 years, $22.5 million) Corey Perry RW Lightning (2 years, $2 million)

RW Lightning (2 years, $2 million) Jaroslav Halak G Canucks (1 year, $1.5 million)

G Canucks (1 year, $1.5 million) Keith Yandle * D flyers (1 year, $900,000)

* D flyers (1 year, $900,000) Mike Hoffman C Canadians (3 years, $13.5 million)

C Canadians (3 years, $13.5 million) Mike Reilly D Bruins (3 years, $9 million)

D Bruins (3 years, $9 million) Mikael Granlund C Predators (4 years, $20 million)

C Predators (4 years, $20 million) Braden Holtby * G stars (1 year, $2 million)

* G stars (1 year, $2 million) Eric Haula LW Bruins (2 years, $4.75 million)

LW Bruins (2 years, $4.75 million) Zach Parise * LW Islanders (reported)

* LW Islanders (reported) Nick Bonino C Sharks (2 years, $4.1 million)

C Sharks (2 years, $4.1 million) Jaden Schwartz LW Kraken (5 years, $27.5 million)

LW Kraken (5 years, $27.5 million) Linus Ullmark G Bruins (4 years, $20 million)

G Bruins (4 years, $20 million) Antti Raanta hurricanes (2 years, $4 million)

hurricanes (2 years, $4 million) Ryan Suter * D stars (4 years, $14.6 million)

* D stars (4 years, $14.6 million) Derek Ryan C Oil cans (2 years, $2.5 million)

C Oil cans (2 years, $2.5 million) Alex Edler D Kings (1 year, $3.5 million)

D Kings (1 year, $3.5 million) Michael Bunting LW Maple Leafs (2 years, $1.9 million)

LW Maple Leafs (2 years, $1.9 million) Jujhar Khaira LW Blackhawks (2 years, $1.95 million)

LW Blackhawks (2 years, $1.95 million) Travis Hamonic D Canucks (2 years, $6 million)

D Canucks (2 years, $6 million) Alex Goligoskic D Wild (1 year, $5 million)

D Wild (1 year, $5 million) Alexander Wennberg C Cracking (3 years, $13.5 million)

C Cracking (3 years, $13.5 million) Derek Forbort D Bruins (3 years, $9 million)

D Bruins (3 years, $9 million) Jonathan Bernier G Devils (2 years, $8.25 million)

Chicago Blackhawks scandal

In Rick Westhead’s Recent Report, a recognizable name has now caused additional stir in the ongoing investigation into the alleged cover-up of a sexual assault within the Chicago Blackhawks organization.

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Nick Boynton took part in a Zoom interview with attorneys hired by the franchise to share his memories of abuse allegations that first surfaced during the teams’ playoff run in 2010.

Boynton told four attorneys that he recalled how a former Blackhawks forward first told him during the 2010 NHL playoffs that two of their teammates had been sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich, who was then the Chicago video coach.

Boynton told investigators he approached skills coach Paul Vincent at the request of those teammates, hoping the retired police officer would convince the club’s management to fire Aldrich and report the allegations to police. Boynton also said in his Zoom interview that many of Chicago’s top stars were aware of the abuse, based on their locker room conversations.

They asked who knew and I gave them names, basically everyone on the team, Boynton told TSN in an interview on Wednesday. I said everyone knew. I said you can talk to the coaches. I said talk to Torch [former assistant coach John Torchetti]. I cried and said talk to and talk to Kaner []. The training staff knew. I’m tired of this wall of silence.

A lawsuit filed by a former Blackhawks player named John Doe 1 alleges team management covered up Aldrich’s sexual abuse of two players. A second lawsuit alleges that after he was quietly fired in the summer of 2010, Aldrich was still given a positive job reference that allowed him to find other victims, including a teenage hockey player in Michigan who Aldrich was convicted of sexually assaulting in 2013.

None of the allegations against the Blackhawks have been proven in court. To learn more about this story, continue with Rick Westheads’ story at TSN.

Jack Eichel’s power move

With no trade taking place before Eichel’s self-imposed deadline for the Sabers, the Buffalo captains’ agents took to Twitter to make public their disappointment with the Sabers.

Edmonton Oilers Updates

The Oilers were busy on the first day of free agency, first re-signing RD Tyson Barrie to a 3 year/$4.5 AAV deal before signing LW Zach Hyman (7 years/$5.5 AAV), RD Cody Ceci (4 years/$3.25 AAV) signed. and C Derek Ryan (2 years/$1.25 AAV). With Barrie back in the fold and the signing of Cody Ceci, Edmonton also shared fan favorite Ethan Bear to Carolina in exchange for RFA LW Warren Foegele. Shortly thereafter, he was also re-signed to a 3-year/2.75 AAV contract.

The Oil was also in on G Darcy Kuemper and D Ryan Murray, but unfortunately lost both to the Colorado Avalanche. After missing out on those players, the Oilers are essentially done, this is what the current lineup looks like next season.

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvic

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Archibald

Benson-Turris Nurse-Barrie

Keith-Cecic

Russell Bouchard

Lagesson Smith

Koskinen

While the front group has improved, the defense is becoming one of the worst in the NHL. It’s going to be a wild ride. Of all the defenders who played at least 600 minutes last season, the Oilers will have three defenders who are in the bottom 11 of xGA/60:

1st of 156 Duncan Keith xGA / 60: 2.93

8th of 156 Tyson Barrie xGA/60: 2.67

11th of 156 Darnell Nurse xGA/60: 2.57

Data via @NatStatTrick

I think the Oilers need to work with the phones this season with two main goals in mind 1) Eliminate Koskinen for another goalkeeper who can handle half a season’s worth of games better 2) Put next year’s first round in the game for a Top 4 defender. If they can effectively improve those position groups (which I’m very concerned about), then maybe this is a team that can compete.

Anyway! See you next week folks.