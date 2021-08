Josiah Gray and Mason Thompson Starred in Their Nats Debut

Two of Washington’s newest pitching prospects made their team debuts. But how did Josiah Gray and Mason Thompson do? The 2019 World Series Nationals team will always be remembered in DC, but that core had reached the end of the road. General Manager Mike Rizzo agreed and took immediate action by sending seven players, including four from the World Series team, for a slew of prospects. Two of those prospects, Josiah Gray and Mason Thompson acquired in the Turner/Scherzer and Daniel Hudson trades, respectively, made their Nats debut tonight. Gray, the 59th prospect in baseball by Baseball America, made his MLB debut early this season while with the Dodgers. In his two pitching appearances with the Dodgers, Gray gave up six runs, including four homeruns, while striking out 13 in eight innings. This time the rookie was on the mound. From the start, Gray made his presence felt by simply hammering the attack zone. Against 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, he started the at bat with an at bat. He was able to retire the first seven Philly batters he faced, including a strikeout by Jean Segura. It wasn’t until the top of the third inning that the Phillies recorded their first hit, a single by Odubel Herrera. In the same inning, Gray ended up in his first jam after a miscommunication between Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia led to an infield-hit for Travis Jankowsky. Instead of being out of the inning, the Phillies had two on, with two outs. But the 23-year-old was unfazed and had Segura fly out to end the threat. In the top of the fourth inning, the Phillies threatened again by getting the first two runners on the track. But for the second inning in a row, Gray closed the door with the Phillies and retired the next three batters in a row. However, in the top of the fifth inning, Herrera continued to beat Gray, but this time he took the rookie deep to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Gray bounced back and was able to get out of the inning without avoiding further damage. After five effective innings, his night was over, but he left a lasting impression on the fan base. That evening, he threw five innings, gave up only one run, gave up four hits, walked two and struckout two. After Gray was drawn, Thompson came in and made his debut. He started the inning with two quick groundouts before running into problems. The next three runners got the bases loaded. Rhys Hoskins, who was struggling with an injury, got a chance to squeeze. Hoskins’ injury clearly bothered him as he looked lost at the plate. Thompson was able to escape the jam by striking out the Phillies slugger on three straights. Overall, the two pitches flashed signs of brilliance and gave the fanbase a glimpse of their immense potential and what’s to come. Enjoy Nats fans. The future looks bright!

