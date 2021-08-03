Paras Khadka announces retirement from international cricket





Former captain of the national cricket team, Paras Khadka, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday morning after playing for the senior national team for nearly 20 years. With the utmost clarity, respect and gratitude I have now decided to retire myself from playing international cricket, 34 year old cricketer wrote on Twitter. This great journey on a cricket ground as an international cricketer ends here, but my country’s cricket dreams have just begun. An all-rounder, Khadka played an influential role in Team Nepal’s elevation from Division 5 in 2010 to One-Day International (ODI) nation in 2018 and led the golden generation of Nepali cricket. Playing for Nepal has been my greatest achievement and for that I will always be indebted to my coaches, players, fans, stakeholders and family for their continued support over the past 18 years since I started as a young 15 year old in 2002, Khadka wrote which marked his debut for the senior national side in 2004, playing against Malaysia in the Intercontinental Cup. The middle-class batsman who also bowled at an average pace has enjoyed an illustrious career since his entry into cricket. Khadka represented the country at the Under-19 World Cup in 2004, 2006 and 2008, while also being part of the senior squad. He led the senior national team for a decade from 2009 before stepping down in October 2019. He is the first Nepali cricketer to score a Twenty20 International Century (106 not out) against Singapore in 2019 and ODI hundred (115 runs) against the UAE in the same year. The century of the T20I was also a world record as he became the first ever captain to score a century while hunting a T20I. My ultimate dream is to see Nepal have a better cricket system that I have devoted all my energy to over the past two decades and improving it will require equal support from everyone in the cricket community and beyond. I believe that with everyone’s sincere commitment and intentions, we will be able to do this, Khadka said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kathmandupost.com/cricket/2021/08/03/paras-khadka-announces-retirement-from-international-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos