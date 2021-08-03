Tokyo Olympics tennis in review: Biggest names bounced early

It finally looked like it Novak Djokovics year at the Olympics, with big names including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal unsubscribe from the Games.

His quest for a Golden Slam calendar appeared to be in good shape for the first four rounds as Djokovic didn’t drop a single set. But Alexander ZverevThe 20-time Grand Slam champion’s dreams came to an abrupt end in the semi-finals when Djokovic fell to the German Olympic debutant in three sets. Then, in a nearly three-hour contest for a bronze medal, Djokovic lost a medal to the Spanish Pablo Carreno Bustaand left the singles tournament empty-handed for the third Games in a row.

Djokovic’s frustration visibly boiled over: early in the second set he threw his racket into the stands, and moments later he smashed another one. He later said he played “under medication and abnormal pain” and withdrew from his bronze medal match in the mixed doubles.

Daniil Medvedev, the number 2 seed, lost to Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals and number 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost against Ugo Humbert in round 3.

Zverev met the number 12 seed Karen Khachanov in the gold medal match and rode to a dominant straight-sets win, becoming Germany’s first Olympic tennis gold medalist since Steffi Graf in 1988. The only set Zverev dropped throughout the tournament was the opening set against Djokovic.

All American men were eliminated at the end of round 2.Tommy Paul, the only men’s singles player on the U.S. roster to qualify outright, lost in the first round, just like Tennys Sandgren. Thereafter Frances Tiafu andMarcos Gironboth lost in the second round