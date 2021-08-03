Guhle back on the ice at Hockey Canada summer camp

After missing almost the entire WHL East Division hub season in Regina after sustaining a hand injury in the second game of the campaign, Prince Albert Raiders captain Kaiden Guhle is back in action this week.

The Montreal Canadiens defensive prospect is currently participating in the Hockey Canadas National Junior Team Development Camp, which runs until Wednesday at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuutina Nation near Calgary.

Guhle, who was part of Canadas silver medal side at last year’s tournament in Edmonton, registered an assist during Saturdays scrimmage on a goal by forward Zachary LHeureux of the Halifax Mooseheads.

He was paired up with Olen Zellweger of the Everett Silvertips for that game and joined Brandt Clarke of the Barrie Colts on Sunday night.

Camp continues on Tuesday as members of the junior camp will team up with players from Hockey Canada’s Under-18 camp for scrimmages.

Heading into the final two days of play, LHeureux and Justin Sourdif (Vancouver Giants) have racked up three points for the Under-20 squad, while Mason McTavish (Peterborough Petes) and Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit) have two points each.

Matthew Savoie, who is expected to join the Winnipeg Ice full-time this fall, has had an impressive week in the Under-18 camp with eight points.

Matthew Poitras of the Guelph Storm and Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats are right behind him on the scoresheet with six and five points respectively.

Raiders forward and San Jose Sharks prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt earned an invite to this week’s events but was unable to attend camp.

Uchacz shared with rebels

The Western Hockey League announced Friday that 18-year-old striker Kai Uchacz, who had been dropped from the Seattle Thunderbirds roster after he and a teammate made racist comments to another player on the team in March, had been taken over by the Red Deer. Rebellious. for a second round in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and had been cleared by the league to play during the 2021-22 campaign.

I take full responsibility for my actions and deeply regret my past decision-making, Uchacz said in a prepared statement released by the league.

I have taken this time away from hockey to learn and grow as a person and have expanded my knowledge of this subject and its impact. I thank the WHL for taking the time to work with me and believe in me as a person. I am grateful for the chance to play again.

The 10th overall pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft had eight points in 52 games for the Thunderbirds in the 2019-20 season and had an assist in three games for the AJHLs Spruce Grove Saints last year.

We only considered this (trade) when four things happened. The player has been removed from the competition for an extended period of time. As a result, he followed a mandatory level of education and training by an external professional. They approved his recovery based on his progress, Brent Sutter, the rebel general manager, said in an interview with Byron Hackett of the Red Deer Advocate on Friday.

He was sentenced to serve out the season. He’s a young boy, he made a mistake and as far as all we know, we traded for the changed person. We have zero tolerance for diversity and inclusion.

We want to be part of the solution to how we deal with and help individuals who go astray.

When the Thunderbirds announced that the players would be released on March 26, their identities and the player to whom they had sent the racist comments were not disclosed.

It stayed that way until the Uchacz trade was announced Friday.

Later that day, Norton Sports Management president Scott Norton expressed his dismay at Uchacz’s recovery and revealed that client Mekai Sanders was the target of the racist comments.

We are very disappointed that the Western Hockey League has not issued an explanation or disciplinary action in response to the racially motivated situation that occurred at the Seattle Thunderbirds during the 2020/2021 season, Norton said in a statement.

We appreciate the actions of General Manager Bil LaForge and Thunderbirds management during the season but a league that claims zero tolerance should have stepped up and tackled the individuals as well.

The identity of the second player released by the Thunderbirds has not been made public.

Around the WHL

Two of the top strikers in the Western Hockey League have earned opportunities in the American Hockey League for next season, as Brett Kemp of the Medicine Hat Tigers and Sasha Mutala of the Tri-City Americans signed contracts with the Ontario Reign and Colorado Eagles .

Kemp, who is from Yorkton, finished his time in the WHL this spring with 31 points in 23 games to lead the Tigers in scoring.

Mutala brought the Americans on the offensive during the shortened season with 20 points in 19 games.

A fifth round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, the Vancouver product was back in the draft pool last month after failing to strike a deal with the club and was expected to be back with the Americans ahead of its excessive campaigning before signing with the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Swift Current Broncos expanded their coaching staff on Friday when they hired Devan Praught to serve as an assistant coach.

Praught had spent the past five seasons with the bank boss for the Notre Dame Hounds Under-18 program, which captured the Telus Cup in 2018.

He will fill a vacancy left by the departure of Brandin Cote, who is now the assistant coach of the Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey program, and will take on the role of head coach after Mike Babcock completes his interim stint in that role. ended.