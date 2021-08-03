The Lexington boys’ tennis team is the No. 4 team in the Richland 25

LEXINGTON Iron is known to sharpen iron.

That couldn’t be more true when it comes to the Lexington boys’ tennis program and its blacksmith, veteran coach Ron Schaub.

Since the start of the Ohio Cardinal Conference in 2003, the No. 4 team in the Richland 25 has won 14 team league championships, including a historic title in the spring when the Minutemen progressed through the conference tournament, claiming every individual title and doubles title. During the regular season, the Minutemen did not lose a single set to an OCC opponent.

It was just the beginning of an incredible postseason run. The Minutemen placed fourth in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association State Tournament before seeing individual players make history.

The Minutemen made their way through the postseason tournament and into the state semifinals before finally taking home fourth.

We worked really hard for this, said Lexington junior Ross Drlik after his team was eliminated from the postseason. Were really happy. …We’ve held our ground and we deserve to be here with these guys. I believe we deserve to be here. Werea top four team in the state.

While 2021 was a banner year, 2022 should be a mirror image. The Minutemen will bring every player from that 2021 team back next spring for another magical run.

The Minutemen return Drlik and his first doubles teammate, RyanMecurio, who will both be seniors in 2021-22. Drlik and Mecurio had sensational junior seasons as teammates, earning first-team All-Ohio honors and finishing fourth in the state doubles championships.