Please Mujhe Jaane Do – and Rani Rampal lead Indian hockey team to Olympic medal





Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal started playing the sport with a broken hockey stick because her parents couldn’t afford to buy her equipment to play. She was also told that she was malnourished by her coaches and would not be able to play hockey. Today she led the Indian women’s hockey team to victory in the Tokyo 2021 against 3-time champion and world No. 2, Australia and earned a spot in the semi-finals. Rampal, born in Shahabad Markanda, Kurukshetra, started playing at the age of 6. She made her first debut as the youngest player in the senior Indian women’s hockey team at the age of 15. Her was the winning goal in the 2016 when India qualified. for the 2016 Olympics after 36 years. In Rio 2016, Rampal impressed by scoring twice in the opening game against Japan. Rampal played in all five of India’s group matches at the Olympics and her performances made her the captain of the national team shortly after her return from Rio 2016. Rampal always watched players train at the hockey academy near her home and was inspired by them. Her parents or relatives did not support her when she first expressed her desire to become a hockey star, she said in an interview with Better India. “My parents have a humble background and were not very educated. They didn’t think sports could be a career path, not for girls anyway. In addition, my relatives often said to my father, ‘What is she going to play hockey? She will run around the field in a short skirt and give your family a bad name,” she said. However, she was determined and persuaded her parents to give her a chance. “I said to them, ‘Please do mujhe jaane. If I fail, I’ll do what you want.’ My family reluctantly gave in,” she said. Rampal’s coach, Dronacharya Awardee Sardar Baldev Singh has been her biggest supporter. “He supported and encouraged my hockey dream when no one else did. From giving hockey uniforms to buying shoes, he helped me with everything. When I scored a difficult goal at the academy, he gave me a 10 rupee note. He signed it and wrote: ‘You are the future of India.’ It is one of my fondest memories, although I tried to keep the note as long as possible, our financial condition at the time was so bad that I had to use it,” Rani told Better India. Rampal is considered one of the best female hockey players in the world. She became the ‘Young Player of the Tournament’ after achieving the highest score in the 2009 FIH Women’s Champions Challenge II and was also part of the team that won a silver medal at the 2009 Asian Cup. She was named ‘Young Player of the Tournament’ at the 2010 World Cup and at the 2013 Junior World Championships. She was also part of the bronze-winning team at the 2014 Asian Games. Under her leadership, the women’s hockey team has also won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, reached the quarterfinals at the 2018 World Cup and finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games. Rampal eventually led her team to the Tokyo Olympics “I hate living with regrets,” says the winner of Arjuna and Padma Shri. “I believe in discipline and routines. I believe in hard work because even if I don’t reach my goal, I can look at myself in the mirror and say I gave it my all,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecitizen.in/index.php/en/NewsDetail/index/11/20712/Please-Mujhe-Jaane-Do—And-Rani-Rampal-Leads-Indias-Hockey-Team-to-an-Olympics-Medal

